Suntory Global Spirits mit neuen Niederlassungen in London und Glasgow

Erst zu Beginn des Jahres (wir berichteten) startete Suntory Global Spirits sein erstes eigenständiges Handelsunternehmen in Großbritannien unter dem Namen Suntory Global Spirits UK. Das Unternehmen, zu dem unter anderem die schottischen Brennereien Laphroaig, Bowmore, Auchentoshan, Glen Garioch und Ardmore gehören, ist seit dem direkt für den Verkauf, das Marketing und den Vertrieb seines Portfolios im Vereinigten Königreich verantwortlich. Suntory Global Spirits UK ist auf dem britischen Markt nun mit zwei neuen Niederlassungen präsent. Das neue Londoner Büro in der Nähe des Oxford Circus dient als Hauptsitz des britischen Vertriebsgeschäfts von Suntory Global Spirits UK und beherbergt über 100 Mitarbeiter aus den Bereichen Vertrieb, Marketing und anderen Unternehmensfunktionen. Das neue Büro in Glasgow in der West George Street bietet den rund 50 Mitarbeitern des Unternehmens in Glasgow einen zentralen Standort im Stadtzentrum, zusätzlich zu den bestehenden Büros in Springburn.

Hier die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung von Suntory Global Spirits:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Suntory Global Spirits opens new UK offices in London and Glasgow

London & Glasgow, UK (11 July 2025) – Suntory Global Spirits, a world leader in premium spirits, is announcing the opening of new offices in London and Glasgow, marking a significant investment in the company’s UK business as it aims to become the World’s Most Admired Premium Spirits Company. Suntory Global Spirits now employs more than 550 people across the UK, including its distilleries and additional operations in Scotland and London.

The company’s new London office, located near Oxford Circus, will serve as the UK headquarters of its Suntory Global Spirits UK commercial business and will be home to more than 100 employees working across sales, marketing and other corporate functions.

In a nod to Suntory Global Spirits’ parent company, Suntory Holdings, the office design draws on Japanese architecture and design principles, centred around the concept of Engawa, the transitional space between inside and outside, to create a calm and balanced environment. The space features a bespoke bar and a private VIP tasting room, using materials such as dented copper, Spanish oak and charred timber, referencing Suntory’s heritage and craftsmanship.

The new Glasgow office on West George Street offers a city-centre space for the company’s approximately 50 Glasgow-based corporate employees, in addition to the company’s existing offices in Springburn.

Nick Temperley, Managing Director UK, Ireland & Eastern Europe, Suntory Global Spirits, said:

“Suntory Global Spirits has had a presence in London for many years, but with the launch of our standalone commercial business in the UK earlier this year, we wanted to have a space for our team in the heart of the city that places us closer to our customers and consumers. The beautiful bespoke office design, with a premium bar where we can host guests and showcase our brands embodies everything that makes our working culture so special.”

Chris Richardson, Managing Director Scotch & Irish, Suntory Global Spirits, said:

“Suntory Global Spirits and our brands have a longstanding connection to Glasgow, and today we have teams from various global corporate functions as well as production and local teams working here. We are delighted to provide this new central Glasgow office space that enhances our presence in Scotland and provides our people with a facility where they can do their best work. This is a great example of how Suntory continues to invest in its people and ensure we are at the centre of the action in key cities around the world.”

The news follows the launch of Suntory Global Spirits’ new UK commercial business in February this year, which saw the company become directly responsible for the UK marketing and distribution of its spirits portfolio in the UK. The UK is also home to several of the company’s brands, including Laphroaig, Bowmore, Auchentoshan, Teacher’s, Glen Garioch, Ardmore and Ardray scotch, and Sipsmith gin.