Suntory Global Spirits UK nimmt Betrieb auf

Mehr als 25 Jahre lang waren Edrington UK und Beam Suntory in einer für Großbritannien geltende Vertriebsvereinbarung miteinander verbunden. Im März 2024 wurde bekannt, dass diese zum 31. Januar 2025. Und Suntory Global Spirits, wie Beam Suntory jetzt heißt, startete nun sein erstes eigenständiges Handelsunternehmen in Großbritannien unter dem Namen Suntory Global Spirits UK. Das Unternehmen ist nun direkt für den Verkauf, das Marketing und den Vertrieb seines Portfolios im Vereinigten Königreich verantwortlich, unter der Leitung von Nick Temperley, Managing Director – UK, Ireland & Eastern Europe.

Hier die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung von Suntory Global Spirits:

Suntory Global Spirits UK Begins Operations

London, UK (3 February 2025) – Suntory Global Spirits, a world leader in premium spirits, has launched its first standalone commercial business in the UK, led by Nick Temperley, Managing Director – UK, Ireland & Eastern Europe. The company is now directly responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of its portfolio of world-renowned spirits brands in the UK, including Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon, Hibiki and Yamazaki Japanese whisky, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky, and Roku and Sipsmith gin. The launch follows the company’s previous announcement in March 2024 that it would establish its own commercial business in the UK.

Suntory Global Spirits has held significant distilling operations in the UK for many years, as the proud producer of Laphroaig, Bowmore, Ardmore, Auchentoshan, Glen Garioch and Ardray Scotch whiskies, as well as London’s beloved Sipsmith gin. The launch of this new distribution business will significantly increase the company’s employee base in the country, with a team anchored in its central London head office, and additional capabilities in Scotland and in key locations across the country. Temperley will be supported by an experienced UK management team, who together bring decades of experience from previous roles across a wide range of consumer products companies.

Nick Temperley comments:

“We are incredibly proud to begin this new era for Suntory Global Spirits in the UK. We have put together a hugely energetic, experienced and talented team, and they will be out in the market every day, building true partnerships with all our customers. Guided by Suntory’s unique East-meets-West approach, we will strive to put quality at the heart of everything we do and build our brands with agility, creativity and care. The UK is a dynamic, sophisticated and competitive market. We see significant growth opportunities within the categories where we are strongest, particularly in Japanese spirits, Scotch and American whiskey. We have some of the best loved spirits in the industry and we are looking forward to working in partnership with retailers and hospitality to bring great drinks and great times to the UK market.”

Yuri Grebenkin, President of International, Suntory Global Spirits, adds:

“The launch of Suntory Global Spirits UK is major step forward for our global company, as we continue to expand our footprint and direct capabilities in select European markets. We are well positioned to expand our share in key categories, invest in our brands and build meaningful relationships with our European customers and consumers as we aim to become the World’s Most Admired Premium Spirits Company.”