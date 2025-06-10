Suntory Global Spirits verwirft geplantes Wasserstoff-Kraftwerk für Auchentoshan

Im vergangenen Herbst gelang Suntory Global Spirits in der Pilotbrennerei der Yamazaki Distillery in Japan die weltweit erste direkt befeuerte Destillation von Whisky-Spirit mit 100 % Wasserstoff (wir berichteten). Und auch in Schottland sollte diese Technologie zum Einsatz kommen. Die zu Suntory Global Spirits gehörende Lowland-Brennerei Auchentoshan sollte ein Wasserstoff-Kraftwerk erhalten, um hier klimaneutral Whisky herstellen zu können.

Doch diesen Plan verwerfen Suntory Global Spirits und sein Partner Marubeni jetzt. Denn zum einen stießen die Pläne auf Widerstand von Anwohnern. Diese befürchteten, dass die Instabilität des Wasserstoffs ihre Gesundheit beeinträchtigen könnte. Und sie sahen zudem die Möglichkeit, dass diese Kraftwerk den Wert ihrer Immobilien mindern könnte. Zum anderen wurde eine staatliche Förderung der 60 Millionen Pfund teuren Anlage abgelehnt.

Wie auf der Website von HyClyde Auchentoshan veröffentlicht, geben Suntory Global Spirits und Marubeni das Wasserstoffprojekt nun auf:

„In April 2024, HyClyde Auchentoshan applied for Government funding through the Hydrogen Allocation Round 2 (HAR2) decarbonisation fund, managed by the Department of Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ). Unfortunately, HyClyde Auchentoshan was unsuccessful in its application to secure HAR2 funding, and as a result, the project will be discontinued.



Whilst Suntory Global Spirits and Marubeni are disappointed in this outcome, we would like to thank our local community again for their input and feedback during our community consultation events, as well as members of the Community Councils and West Dunbartonshire Council.

Looking to the future, Suntory Global Spirits remains firmly committed to its Proof Positive ambitions, including its aim to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions throughout its value chain by 2040, and Marubeni is exploring the opportunity to contribute to the decarbonisation of local industry and transport, supporting the UK’s net zero ambitions and fostering innovation in renewable energy.“