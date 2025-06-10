Dienstag, 10. Juni 2025, 18:00:24
Glen Moray Smoky 12 Years Old präsentiert die rauchige Seite der Brennerei

Der Single Malt reifte in Fässern aus amerikanischer Eiche sowie europäischer Eiche und ergänzt dauerhaft das Glen Moray Portfolio

Ihre rauchige Seite stellt Glen Moray mit ihrer neuen Abfüllung vor (die wir bereits erwartet haben). Für Glen Moray Smoky 12 Years Old verwendete die Speyside-Destillerie getorfte Gerste, um dem Whisky subtile Noten von süßem Lagerfeuerrauch zu verleihen. Dieses Bottling wird da Glen Moray-Sortiment dauerhaft ergänzen. Der Single Malt reifte in zwei verschiedenen Fassarten: Amerikanische Eiche für Vanille- und Karamellnoten mit einem sanften Bourbon-Unterton; und europäische Eiche für kräftigere Vanillearomen mit Tanninen, Pfeffer, Früchten und zarten Gewürzen.

Tasting notes

Colour: Golden straw
Nose: gentle smoke floats over notes of vanilla and orchard fruits, lightly touched by spice.
Taste: caramelised apples and baked plums balanced by peaty undertones, with hints of oak
Finish: delightfully long, as fruity notes fade into smouldering bonfire embers and oak tannins

Glen Moray Global Brand Ambassador Iain Allan über die neue Abfüllung:

‘With Glen Moray Smoky 12 Years Old our distillery has bottled the best of both worlds for whisky fans. This is a classic taste of our much-loved Speyside single malt aged in an interesting mix of superb quality oak, with the added depth and smokiness of peated barley. It’s a winning combination, and whilst Glen Moray is best known for its unpeated Speyside style, I think our fans are really going to enjoy the soft, sweet bonfire notes of this very moreish and accessible new dram. There’s also incredible flavour and a peaty punch in there to appeal to the whisky world’s smoke lovers!’

Glen Moray Smoky 12 Years Old kommt mit 46,3 % Vol., in natürlicher Farbe und nicht kühlgefiltert in die Flaschen. Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung für Groß-Britannien legt bei £49.99, was etwa 60 € entsprechen würde.

