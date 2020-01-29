Mittwoch, 29. Januar 2020, 20:02:42
HintergrundRegionenIrlandPR

Teeling Distillery als "Best Visit" in Irland ausgezeichnet

Der Preis basiert auf den Bewertungen, die von Besuchern abgegeben wurden

Glenallachie for whic

Über eine Auszeichnung im Rahmen der CIE Awards, die gestern am Abend in Dublin stattfanden, freut man sich bei der irischen Teeling Distillery in Dublin: Dort wurde man als „best visit“, also in etwa die empfehlenswerteste Besucherattraktion ausgezeichnet. Die Auszeichnung basiert auf einer Publikumswertung. Näheres dazu im englischsprachigen Pressetext:

Teeling Whiskey Distillery is the ‘Best Visit’ in Ireland

Teeling Whiskey is delighted to announce that its Visitor Centre, at its distillery in Newmarket in the Liberties area of Dublin City, has won ‘Best Visit’ in Ireland at the CIE Awards last night in Dublin.

The CIE awards are presented based on feedback received from customers throughout the year. Each of the CIE Tour partners who qualified for an award delivered an exceptional quality experience and welcome to visitors, achieving a customer satisfaction rating of over 92% in feedback, with Teeling leading the pack with a customer feedback rating of 96.2% for 2019.

This follows on from a very successful 2019 for the Teeling Whiskey Distillery which has continued to establish its world class reputation with a whole host of international honours over the last year. This included Teeling Whiskey Distillery General Manager, Lisa Jameson, winning Visitor Attraction Manager of the Year at the Icons of Whisky Awards in November, the distillery winning a Gold Medal at the 2019 Distillery Awards run by the Spirits Magazine, The Award for Excellence at the 2019 Travel and Hospitality Awards, being nominated as Europe’s Leading Distillery Tour at the World Travel Awards as well as receiving for the 4th year in a row, a Certificate for Excellence from TripAdvisor.

Speaking about the win, Jack Teeling, founder of the Teeling Whiskey Company commented:

“We are honoured to have won the illustrious award for ’Best Visit’ in Ireland. This is a fantastic achievement for us in light of the increase competition and is testament to the unique distillery experience we offer visitors to Dublin. Since we opened our doors in 2015 we have welcomed over 500,000 visitors to date and won over 20 International Honours for our visitor experience. We’re extremely proud of our hardworking team and what we have achieved over the last four years.”

The Teeling Whiskey Distillery was Dublin’s first new operational Distillery in over 40 years when it open its doors in 2015 and has gone on to produce the first new Dublin distilled  whiskey in almost 50 years. It is home to the award winning Teeling Whiskey brand. Located at 17 Newmarket Square, Dublin it is open 7 days a week with tours running every 20 minutes. To find out more information on the Teeling Whiskey Distillery or to make a booking, visit www.teelingdistillery.com

Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Neu in Österreich – Glenrothes Soleo Collection
Nächster ArtikelSWA-Dokument: Die 5 wichtigsten Felder für die schottische Whiskyindustrie im schottischen Budget

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Blended Malt

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Grains, Malts und Blended Malts

Die ganze Bandbreite der Whiskykunst - acht Schotten, ein Ire und ein Neuseeländer...
Weiterlesen
Irland

Neu: Teeling Renaissance 18yo Single Malt

Neue Serie startet zunächst in Irland, 2020 dann auch international (Deutschland allerdings nicht erwähnt)
Weiterlesen
Blends

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos der Woche (138)

Whiskys näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
Irland

Teeling Distillery mit neuer Destillerieabfüllung – Teeling Chinkapin Oak Finish

Die dritte exklusiv in der Brennerei in Dublin erhältliche Abfüllung ist da - mit Tasting Notes
Weiterlesen
Ohne Kategorie

Exklusiv-Video: Darran Lovely über den ersten Whiskey aus der Teeling Distillery für Deutschland

Unser Interview zum Deutschlandstart des ersten eigenen Teeling-Whiskeys
Weiterlesen
Irland

Bald in Deutschland: Teeling Single Pot Still Batch 3

Die offizielle Vorstellung des Whiskys in Deutschland wird am Donnerstag stattfinden
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Whiskyhaus Button
Kaspar Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
JJCorryIW Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
GaG Partnerbutton
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WF RR 2020

Neueste Artikel

Moffat Distillery: Baugenehmigung erteilt

Hintergrund
Dark Sky Spirits, Betreiber der geplanten Brennerei, können nun mit dem Bau am Stadtrand von Moffat beginnen
Weiterlesen

SWA-Dokument: Die 5 wichtigsten Felder für die schottische Whiskyindustrie im schottischen Budget

Hintergrund
Die Scotch Whisky Association veröffentlicht vor der Budgetdebatte in Edinbrugh am 6. Februar einen Katalog mit Anregungen und Wünschen
Weiterlesen

Teeling Distillery als "Best Visit" in Irland ausgezeichnet

Hintergrund
Der Preis basiert auf den Bewertungen, die von Besuchern abgegeben wurden
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu in Österreich – Glenrothes Soleo Collection

Neue Whiskys
Die neue Linie aus der Speyside-Brennerei ist nun auch in Österreich erhältlich
Weiterlesen

PR: Douglas Laing schließt Old Particular "Elements"-Serie mit Jura 12yo "Water" ab

Islands
Der vierte und letzte Teil der Einzelfass-Serie bekam ein Finish im PX-Sherryfass und ist mit 54,3% vol. abgefüllt
Weiterlesen

PR: Jim Beam feiert seine 225-jährige Geschichte mit personalisierbarer Jubiläumsflasche

Deutschland
Für kleine und große Momente
Weiterlesen

Jobangebot: Whiskymax sucht (Junior) Salesmanager m/w in Vollzeit

Jobangebot
Der Importeur aus Hessen sucht ab sofort personelle Verstärkung
Weiterlesen

Suntory kauft 10% Minderheitsanteil an Edrington Group (The Macallan, Highland Park)

Japan
Schon bisher hat Suntory mit der Edrington Group vor allem beim Vertrieb kooperiert, so auch in Deutschland
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Timorous Beastie Rectangle 2019

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Januar 2020: The Glenlivet 18yo

Exclusiv
Mag das neue Jahr auch manch Neuerung, Änderung oder Modifikation bringen. Unsere Whiskys des Monats müssen auch 2020 die bekannten und bewährten Kriterien erfüllen....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2019: Mackmyra Svensk Whisky

Exclusiv
In manchen Monaten reicht eine einzige Abfüllung nicht aus, um den Whisky des Monats zu küren. Manchmal muss es schon eine ganze Destillerie sein....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2019: Die Flora & Fauna Serie

Exclusiv
Rar, selten, hochpreisig: An die Premiumisierung im Bereich Whisky haben wir uns mittlerweile gewöhnt. Und auch zur Super-Premiumisierung werden wir noch ein Verhältnis aufbauen....
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Neu bei Kirsch Whisky – Eine Hommage an das Sea Shepherd Flaggschiff Steve Irwin

Islay
Bunnahabhain 2006/2019 in Kooperation mit Signatory Vintage
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – Ardbeg 12yo Single Cask for Kirsch (TBWC) und Bimber Re-Charred Oak

England
Einer der seltenen unabhängigen Ardbegs - ein Einzelfass in Fassstärke und nur für Deutschland + ein spannender Whisky aus London
Weiterlesen

PR: Fantastic Four – St. Kilian Distillers stellen ihren bislang rauchigsten Single Malt Whisky vor

Deutschland
Der vierte Whisky der Signature Edition ist so rauchig wie nie und reifte in andalusischen Sherryfässern
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X