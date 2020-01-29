Teeling Distillery als "Best Visit" in Irland ausgezeichnet

Über eine Auszeichnung im Rahmen der CIE Awards, die gestern am Abend in Dublin stattfanden, freut man sich bei der irischen Teeling Distillery in Dublin: Dort wurde man als „best visit“, also in etwa die empfehlenswerteste Besucherattraktion ausgezeichnet. Die Auszeichnung basiert auf einer Publikumswertung. Näheres dazu im englischsprachigen Pressetext:

Teeling Whiskey Distillery is the ‘Best Visit’ in Ireland

Teeling Whiskey is delighted to announce that its Visitor Centre, at its distillery in Newmarket in the Liberties area of Dublin City, has won ‘Best Visit’ in Ireland at the CIE Awards last night in Dublin.



The CIE awards are presented based on feedback received from customers throughout the year. Each of the CIE Tour partners who qualified for an award delivered an exceptional quality experience and welcome to visitors, achieving a customer satisfaction rating of over 92% in feedback, with Teeling leading the pack with a customer feedback rating of 96.2% for 2019.

This follows on from a very successful 2019 for the Teeling Whiskey Distillery which has continued to establish its world class reputation with a whole host of international honours over the last year. This included Teeling Whiskey Distillery General Manager, Lisa Jameson, winning Visitor Attraction Manager of the Year at the Icons of Whisky Awards in November, the distillery winning a Gold Medal at the 2019 Distillery Awards run by the Spirits Magazine, The Award for Excellence at the 2019 Travel and Hospitality Awards, being nominated as Europe’s Leading Distillery Tour at the World Travel Awards as well as receiving for the 4th year in a row, a Certificate for Excellence from TripAdvisor.

Speaking about the win, Jack Teeling, founder of the Teeling Whiskey Company commented:

“We are honoured to have won the illustrious award for ’Best Visit’ in Ireland. This is a fantastic achievement for us in light of the increase competition and is testament to the unique distillery experience we offer visitors to Dublin. Since we opened our doors in 2015 we have welcomed over 500,000 visitors to date and won over 20 International Honours for our visitor experience. We’re extremely proud of our hardworking team and what we have achieved over the last four years.”

The Teeling Whiskey Distillery was Dublin’s first new operational Distillery in over 40 years when it open its doors in 2015 and has gone on to produce the first new Dublin distilled whiskey in almost 50 years. It is home to the award winning Teeling Whiskey brand. Located at 17 Newmarket Square, Dublin it is open 7 days a week with tours running every 20 minutes. To find out more information on the Teeling Whiskey Distillery or to make a booking, visit www.teelingdistillery.com