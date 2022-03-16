Teeling gewinnt 10 Medaillen bei der IWSC 2022

Bei Teeling in Dublin ist man stolz auf die zehn Medaillen, die man bei der International Wine & Spirits Competition 2022 gewonnen hat, darunter zwei Gold Outstanding (für die 30 und 32 Jahre alten Single Malts) mit jeweils 98 sowie zwei Goldmedaillen mit 95 Punkten für den in Dublin destillierten Teeling Single Pot Still und den Teeling 13 Year Old Single Grain.

Hier die Presseaussendung mit mehr Details dazu:

Teeling Whiskey Excels at 2022 International Wine & Spirits Competition

We are delighted to announce that we have collected ten medals including two Gold Outstanding Medals with ratings of 98 points and two Gold Medals with ratings of 95 points for our range of Irish Whiskeys. This latest batch of honours builds on the International reputation we have earned since our formation in 2012 and brings the total to over 375 International Awards for our Irish Whiskeys. These accolades include the prestige honour of the “World’s Best Single Malt” which we received at the World Whiskey Awards in 2019.

The IWSC is proud to set the international benchmark for quality, standing out in the crowded world of drinks competitions with over 50 years of experience and hundreds of global experts judging wines and spirits. Over two weeks, 85 of the world’s leading spirit experts were gathered to assess over 4,000 spirits from over 90 countries, the largest number of spirit entries in its illustrious history. Each spirit was tasted and awarded a score, translating for many entries into a Gold Outstanding, Gold, Silver or Bronze medal. To receive the IWSC’s highest accolade of a Gold Outstanding medal, drinks need to be awarded an overall score of 98 points. This year, only 120 spirits were awarded 98+ point. We are delighted to have achieved the highest honour for two of our Vintage Reserve Single Malts, our, recently released, 30 Year Old and 32 Year Old Single Malt as well as Gold Medals for our Dublin distilled Teeling Single Pot Still and Teeling 13 Year Old Single Grain, building on other recent accolades for these whiskeys.



Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey commented,

“We are extremely proud to continue to excel at International Spirits Competitions having won over 375 International Awards for our whiskeys. The IWSC with its longstanding tradition, the calibre of its judging panel and number of entrants across all spirits categories makes it a very competitive competition. We are firm believers in the quality of our Teeling Whiskeys but independent verification that we are producing some of the best Whiskeys in the world gives us confidence to keep doing what we do best.”

Building on this success we are also shortlisted at the finals of the 2022 World Whiskies Awards being held in London on the 24th March 2022 where our 30 Year Old Single Malt and recently launched Teeling Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still are up for the overall titles of “World’s Best” in their relevant categories. For more information on these whiskies and where to purchase them please contact Shop@teelingwhiskey.com or visit www.teelingdistillery.com/shop.