Tim Philips-Johansson wird Global Brand Ambassador für Johnnie Walker

Der Gewinner der Diageo World Class 2012, der australische Barkeeper Tim Philips-Johansson, ist zum neuen Global Brand Ambassador von Johnnie Walker ernannt worden, berichtet The Spirits Business. Der aus Melbourne stammende Barkeeper kann mehr als 20 Jahre Erfahrung in der Spirituosenindustrie vorweisen. Er ist auch der Gründer der Cocktail Bar Bulletin Place in Sydney, und des Dead Ringer Restaurants in Surry Hills.

Vor seinem Engagement als Global Brand Ambassador für Johnnie Walker hat Ohilips-Johansson in internationalen Bars wie dem Black Pearl in Melbourn, Milk & Honey in London und New York, und in The Clubhouse in Frankreich gearbeitet.

Tim Philips-Johansson hat seine Aufgabe selbst in einem Statement umrissen: