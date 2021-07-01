Donnerstag, 01. Juli 2021, 18:38:26
Suche auf Seite
Hintergrund

Tim Philips-Johansson wird Global Brand Ambassador für Johnnie Walker

Der Barkeeper und Diageo World Class Gewinner von 2012 wird ab sofort die Marke weltweit repräsentieren

Der Gewinner der Diageo World Class 2012, der australische Barkeeper Tim Philips-Johansson, ist zum neuen Global Brand Ambassador von Johnnie Walker ernannt worden, berichtet The Spirits Business. Der aus Melbourne stammende Barkeeper kann mehr als 20 Jahre Erfahrung in der Spirituosenindustrie vorweisen. Er ist auch der Gründer der Cocktail Bar Bulletin Place in Sydney, und des Dead Ringer Restaurants in Surry Hills.

Vor seinem Engagement als Global Brand Ambassador für Johnnie Walker hat Ohilips-Johansson in internationalen Bars wie dem Black Pearl in Melbourn, Milk & Honey in London und New York, und in The Clubhouse in Frankreich gearbeitet.

Tim Philips-Johansson hat seine Aufgabe selbst in einem Statement umrissen:

“As we step into the next 200 years, I’m looking forward to finding ways to connect with trade and consumers from the four corners of Scotland, to the four corners of the world.”

SourceThe Spirits Business
Vorheriger ArtikelSerge verkostet: Ein sommerliches Dailuaine-Duo
Nächster ArtikelTeeling mit neuer Distillery Exclusive Abfüllung – auch über den Webshop erhältlich

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbungt -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -
- Werbung -

Die Whiskys des Monats

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2021 Whiskyexperts

X