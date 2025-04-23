Timorous Beastie Highland Malt bringt letzte Ausgabe der ‘Cheese Cellar’ Collection – mit Moscatel Finish

Käse und Whisky- das passt immer. Und ganz besonders dann, wenn der Abfüller den Whisky speziell auf dieses Pairing hinkomponiert. So wie Douglas Laing mit seiner Timorous Beastie Cheese Cellar Collection. Die dritte Ausgabe des Highland Blended Malt kommt mit einem Moscatel-Finish (die Editionen (die Editionen eins und zwei hatten ein Portwein- und ein Madeira-Finish) und zwei hatten ein Portwein- und ein Madeira-Finish) – und man braucht nicht viel Fantasie, um sich die Kombination des Malts mit Käse am Gaumen vorstellen zu können. Besonders gut soll der auf 4200 Flaschen weltweit limitierte (und wohl auch in Deutschland erhältliche) Timorous Beastie Cheese Cellar Collection Chapter 3 zu Ziegenkäse passen.

Hier die Infos aus Schottland, die wir dazu erhalten haben:

Timorous Beastie Highland Malt launches Final Bottling within its ‘Cheese Cellar’ Collection with the release of a Moscatel Finish Limited Edition

23rd April – Douglas Laing & Co. today proudly announces the third and final release in their Timorous Beastie ‘Cheese Cellar’ Collection. This innovative series has seen the award-winning Highland Malt undergo a range of carefully selected cask finishes, each chosen to craft the ultimate Whisky to complement artisan cheeses.

This final edition has been meticulously finished in White and Purple Moscatel casks, “imparting an exceptional depth of flavour to the spirit”. The result is said to be an exquisite expression, with tasting notes described as:

“Nose: A sweet spiciness on the nose gives way to dried fruits, caramel, and fresh orange peel.

Palate: The thick palate bursts with creamy malt and cereals, balanced by tangy marmalade and honeysuckle.

Finish: The sweet finish lingers on—anticipate orange blossom, a hint of spice, and apricot.”

To enhance the Whisky’s rich and complex profile, the ideal cheese pairing is Goat’s Cheese. The soft, tangy, and creamy characteristics of the Goat’s Cheese are said to “beautifully complement the Whisky’s sweet, fruity, and floral notes, creating a perfect harmony of flavour and texture.”

Housed in the signature tall black bottle of the Cheese Cellar Collection, this final release features the beloved Timorous Beastie mouse in a striking blue colourway, complemented by premium gold foil detailing and a deep blue wax dip seal. A foiled neck tag provides further insight into the expression’s tasting notes and its place in the series.

Bottled at 48% ABV and without colouring or chill-filtration, this whisky remains true to the Douglas Laing family philosophy of offering Scotch Whisky “as natural as it gets.”

Scott Morrison, Senior Brand Manager, commented:

“With this final release in the Cheese Cellar Collection, we complete a journey of flavour exploration that Whisky and cheese lovers alike have embraced. The influence of the White and Purple Moscatel casks brings a refined sweetness and floral elegance, making this expression a fitting conclusion to the series.”

Strictly limited to just 4,200 bottles globally, Timorous Beastie ‘Moscatel Edition’ is expected to retail at £60.00 / €70.00. This final release marks the culmination of an exciting chapter for Timorous Beastie, celebrating the perfect marriage of Whisky and cheese in an exceptional collection.

ABOUT DOUGLAS LAING & CO.

Douglas Laing & Co. is a leading independent Scotch Whisky distillery, blender and bottler specialising in the selection and release of Single Cask Single and Small Batch Malt Scotch Whiskies.

The company was founded by Fred Douglas Laing in 1948 and is still owned and run by the Laing family – Fred Laing Jr and his daughter Cara Laing.

The company philosophy is to bottle the way the distiller intended – at a high strength and without chill filtration to preserve the robust and unique character of the Whisky. Douglas Laing’s industry reputation and many awards are a testament to this ethos.

Douglas Laing’s Remarkable Regional Malts, the Ultimate Distillation of Scotland’s Malt Whisky Regions, encompasses The Epicurean Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky, Timorous Beastie (Highlands), Scallywag (Speyside), The Gauldrons (Campbeltown), Rock Island (Islands) and Big Peat (Islay).

Beyond its Blended Malts expertise, the award-winning Douglas Laing portfolio also includes Provenance, Premier Barrel, Old Particular, Xtra Old Particular, and XOP Black, collectively known as the firm’s “Exceptional Single Casks”.