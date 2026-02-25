Von Campari zu William Grant & Sons: Melanie Batchelor wird President & Managing Director von William Grant & Sons USA

Seit vorgestern ist Melanie Batchelor, die ehemalige Managerin von Campari America, neuer President & Managing Director von William Grant & Sons USA, eine Position, die bis dahin James Casey innehatte (er hat das Unternehmen verlassen).

Für William Grant & Sons sind die USA ein sehr wichtiger Markt, für den man sich mit dieser Personalie geballte Kompetenz ins Unternehmen geholt hat. Batchelor war 15 Jahre lang bei Campari tätig, und hatte von Jänner 2023 bis September 2025 den amerikanischen Markt über, dazu war sie von 2020 bis 2022 Präsident von Campari Kanada.

„Mel brings exceptional experience and has a proven track record of leading with clarity, energy and heart. We’re confident that her leadership and expertise will be instrumental in guiding our US team and strengthening the success of our global business in the years ahead.”

In ihrer neuen Position wird Batchelor für die Marken Glenfiddich, Balvenie, aber auch Tullamore Dew und Hendrick’s Gin verantwortlich sein. Sie meinte zu ihrer neuen Aufgabe:

„Even in a rapidly shifting and often challenging environment, I look forward to leading the US business by strengthening our overall position as we head into our next phase of growth:

Our success to date has been made possible by the dedication of our team and by extension, our distributor partners, and I’m energised by the opportunity to deepen those new and existing relationships in this role.

Leading with a people‑first mindset – empowering our teams, supporting our partners, and working collaboratively with our global counterparts, will be central to how we navigate what comes next.”