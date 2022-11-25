Waterford Distillery bei Icons of Whisky Ireland 2023 mehrfach ausgezeichnet

Eine kurze Info, die wir aus der Waterford Distillery in Irland erhalten haben: Dort konnte man bei den Icons of Whisky Ireland 2023 einige Auszeichnungen an die virtuelle Brust stecken, darunter Brand Innovator of the Year – und das zum dritten Mal in Folge. Zusätzlich übermittelte man uns ein Bild von Megan Kiely, Ned Gahan (Head Distiller) und Neil Conway (Head Brewer) bei der Preisvergabe:

Waterford Distillery cleans up winning major awards at Icons of Whisky Ireland 2023

Waterford Distillery, the world’s biggest producer of biodynamic and organic whisky, won more major awards last night at this year’s Whisky Magazine’s Icons of Whisky – Ireland 2023.

For the third year running, Waterford Distillery was announced Brand Innovator of the Year as a result of new product launches including the first truly Irish peated whiskies in generations, as well as a resurrection of long-forgotten barley varieties, not used in production since 1970s to create its latest release, Heritage Hunter.

With sustainability credentials and a clear commitment to Irish barley at the core of Waterford’s production, they also took the crown for Campaign Innovator of the Year due to their partnership with renowned French chef, Grégory Marchand to create a new biodynamic bottling, ‘Frenchie’. Waterford was also highly commanded for Distiller of the Year after winning in 2021 and 2022. From bartenders to distillers, the Icons of Whisky awards honour those who have worked tirelessly for the growth of the industry.