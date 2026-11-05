Wemyss Malts präsentiert „The Castle Collection“

Wemyss Malts, der auf die Abfüllung und das Blending von Whisky spezialisierte Geschäftsbereich von Wemyss Family Spirits, erweitert sein Portfolio um „The Castle Collection“. In dieser neuen Reihe werden unabhängig abgefüllte Single Malt Scotch Whiskys mit Altersangabe erscheinen. Wemyss Malts hat bereits in der Vergangenheit Whiskys mit Altersangabe im Rahmen ihrer Einzelfassabfüllungen veröffentlicht. In „The Castle Collection“ bündelt der unabhängige Abfüller nun eine kuratierte Auswahl solcher Whiskys aus verschiedenen schottischen Destillerien in einer eigenständigen Reihe. Diese ergänzt das bestehende Angebot an Blended Malts und Einzelfassabfüllungen. „The Castle Collection“ soll Whisky-Liebhabern die Möglichkeit bieten, charaktervolle, ausgereifte Whiskys einzelner Destillerien zu einem erschwinglichen Preis zu entdecken.

Den Auftakt der Reihe bildet ein 10 Jahre alter Malt der Glenglassaugh Distillery. Der Whisky reifte vollständig in Sherryfässern, und wurde mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 46 % vol. abgefüllt, ist nicht kältegefiltert und weist seine natürliche Farbe auf. Er ist seit in Großbritannien zu einem Preis von £54 erhältlich. Weltweit sind 250 cases erhältlich, vermutlich wird „The Castle Collection“ auch unsere Märkte erreichen.

Hier alle weiteren Information in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

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WEMYSS MALTS UNVEILS THE CASTLE COLLECTION, ITS FIRST DEDICATED SINGLE MALT RANGE

A new series of independently bottled, age-stated single malts launches with a 10YO Glenglassaugh, selected and matured under the stewardship of Isabella Wemyss

Wemyss Malts is expanding its portfolio with the introduction of The Castle Collection, a new series of independently bottled, age-stated single malt Scotch whiskies sourced from distilleries across Scotland. The collection makes its debut with a 10-Year-Old Glenglassaugh, fully matured in sherry casks and available in the UK from 5 November, priced at £54.

The launch marks an important development for Wemyss Malts, representing its first dedicated collection of age-stated, independently bottled single malts. While the brand has previously released age stated whiskies through its individual single-cask bottlings, The Castle Collection brings together a curated series of age-stated malts from distilleries across Scotland, under one dedicated collection.

It builds on Wemyss Malt’s established independent bottling expertise, complementing its existing blended malt and single-cask releases.

Designed to offer whisky drinkers the opportunity to discover distinctive, well-matured expressions from individual distilleries at accessible price points, The Castle Collection will develop through a series of releases over the coming years.

Named after Wemyss Castle, the historic ancestral home of the Wemyss family in Fife, the collection draws on the family’s Scottish heritage while reflecting the independent bottling expertise that has underpinned Wemyss Malts for more than two decades, led by Production Director Isabella Wemyss.

Central to the collection is the considered approach to whisky selection and maturation. Rather than simply purchasing mature whisky ready for bottling, much of the collection’s spirit has been acquired as new make and matured under the stewardship of Wemyss Malts. Isabella has guided from the very beginning, identifying promising spirit at distillery level, selecting the whisky and overseeing its maturation until it reaches its full potential.

This hands-on approach gives each release a clear sense of provenance, with the individual character of each distillery complemented by Isabella’s experience and expertise in cask selection and maturation.

Isabella Wemyss said:

“The Castle Collection represents an exciting new chapter for Wemyss Malts. We’ve spent years building relationships with distilleries, and selecting spirit that we believe has real potential. Much of the whisky in this collection was purchased as new make, allowing us to take a hands-on approach to its maturation and be part of its journey from the very beginning.

“For me, it’s about recognising the character and potential in a spirit, selecting the right casks and, importantly, giving the whisky the time it needs to develop. We want each release to have its own identity and tell the story of the distillery it comes from. Some of the most exciting decisions happen long before a whisky reaches the bottle.

“I think this approach also reflects where the wider whisky industry is heading. We’re seeing a more informed drinker who is increasingly interested in understanding how a whisky has been crafted, what defines its flavour and what makes it special, rather than focusing solely on age or region. I think that’s a really positive shift, as it puts the emphasis back on the quality of the liquid itself. The Castle Collection gives us an opportunity to embrace that, bringing interesting, well-matured whiskies to people who are keen to discover something a little different.”

The inaugural release, Glenglassaugh 10-Year-Old, offers a particularly interesting introduction to the collection. Founded in 1875, and situated on Scotland’s north-east coast overlooking Sandend Bay, the historic Highland distillery has a distinctive coastal character, bringing together ripe fruit notes with a maritime influence.

Glenglassaugh Distillery was mothballed between 1986 and 2008, and its whisky remains relatively uncommon in the independent bottling market, making it an intriguing choice for the collection’s first release.

Selected by Isabella, the 10-Year-Old single malt has been fully matured in ex-sherry casks, developing layers of dried fruit, caramel and oak spice, balanced by the distillery’s naturally fresh coastal character. The finish is long and warming, with a gentle maritime note.

Bottled at 46% ABV, the whisky is presented at natural colour and is non-chill filtered. Just 250 cases will be available worldwide.

The launch also sees a considered return to Wemyss Malts‘ original branding, with the packaging drawing on the brand’s heritage and traditional whisky-making roots. The original Wemyss Malts logo has been reinstated, complemented by handwritten script and a parchment-inspired paper stock with perforated edges, creating the appearance of a label torn from a sheet and applied by hand.

The deep red detailing at the base of the front label reflects the rich, sherried character of the inaugural release. This colour will carry through future sherried expressions in The Castle Collection, with different colours introduced to distinguish whiskies matured in other wood types, creating a recognisable visual identity across the series and adding to its collectability.

Glenglassaugh 10-Year-Old marks the first in an ongoing series, with further releases set to explore the breadth of Scotland’s distilling heritage. With a focus on interesting distillery provenance and considered maturation, The Castle Collection will continue to bring unique bottlings to whisky drinkers, with further expressions already in development.

The Castle Collection Glenglassaugh 10-Year-Old will be available in the UK from 5 November 2026, priced at £54 per 700ml bottle.