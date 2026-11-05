Compass Box beendet Hedonism-Reihe

Scotch whisky maker Compass Box veröffentlichte 2000, kreiert vom Gründer John Glaser und als erste Abfüllung von Compass Box, seinen Blended Grain Whisky Hedonism. Ende 2023 gab Compass Box bekannt, dass sie die bisherige Standardabfüllung einstellt. Hedonism wurde dann umgewandelt in eine jährliche limitierte Abfüllung umgewandelt. Die 2026er bildet nun den Abschluss dieses Blended Grain Whiskys, wie The spirits business berichetet. Von der Gesamtauflage des Compass Box Hedonism The Muse 2026, die 13.218 Flaschen umfasst, ist allerdings noch eine begrenzte Anzahl erhältlich, wie es bei The spirits business weiter heißt.

Nishat Gupte, CEO von Compass Box:

“Hedonism made a simple point beautifully: grain whisky deserves a place at the top table.”

“It has done that job, and we are proud of everything it means to the people who love it.“

“Hedonism 2026 is a fitting last chapter, and we want to thank every bartender, retailer, artist and whisky fan who helped make the series iconic. Flavour has always been our north star, and it will guide everything we make from here. We are excited about the road ahead.”