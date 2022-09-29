Zwei neue von der Isle of Mull: Limited Edition Ledaig 9yo Bordeaux Red Wine Cask matured und Tobermory 21yo

Gerade eben hat die Brennerei Tobermory auf der Isle of Mull zwei neue Abfüllungen vorgestellt, die ab morgen global in den Handel kommen sollten. Neben einem Tobermory 21yo wird es auch eine neue rauchige Abfüllung aus der Destillerie geben, wie immer unter der Marke Ledaig: den Ledaig 9yo Bordeaux Red Wine Cask matured, und dieser ist tatsächlich vollständig in Bordeaux-Fässern gereift.

Kosten der beiden neuen Abfüllungen in UK: 95 Pfund für den Ledaig 9yo Bordeaux Red Wine Cask matured, und 170 Pfund für den Tobermory 21yo. Hier die offizielle Presseverlautbarung:

Join us on a Journey to Mull: Tobermory Distillery unveils two new releases

Isle of Mull distillery announces a Limited Edition Ledaig 9-year-old Bordeaux Red Wine Cask Matured and Tobermory 21-Year-Old

The new collection enshrines Mull’s many contrasts, showcasing the variety of Tobermory’s two distinct whiskies

Tobermory Distillery has announced the global launch of two new releases: a limited edition Ledaig 9-year-old Bordeaux Red Wine Cask Matured, and Tobermory 21-year-old to be part of the distillery’s core range.

The two unique expressions are being released as a collection to embody the many contrasts of the boutique distillery’s beautiful island home: the idyllic Hebridean Isle of Mull.

Both releases are bursting with flavour and vibrancy, transporting whisky drinkers on a journey to Mull – a rich land of complexity and contrasting landscapes, famed for its incredible scenery, wildlife, landscapes, and welcoming residents.

Limited Edition Ledaig 9-year-old Bordeaux Red Wine Cask matured

A demonstration of Tobermory’s Hebridean artistry, the Ledaig 2012 limited edition is fully matured in hand-selected Bordeaux red wine casks, giving it a unique flavour profile.

This brand new peated dram is one in a collection of limited-edition releases which are created by using a selection of interesting casks to produce truly exceptional whiskies.

Brimming with layers of heather and pinecones, Ledaig 9-year-old transports drinkers to the edge of Mull’s wild and rugged landscapes.

Aged nine years, this cask strength is bronze in colour and boasts smoked fudge, eucalyptus oil and sweet, yet earthy notes on the nose, with grape skins, melons, and wood smoked meats on the palate.

Those lucky enough to enjoy this whisky will savour salted sea air flowing over floral notes and lime pastille to finish.

Tobermory 21-Year-Old

Tobermory 21 (47.3% ABV) is a new core range expression which joins the distillery’s award winning and world-famous 12-year-old.

High aged, high quality, small batch, the core expression represents the distillery’s boutique nature and Hebridean home.

Contrasting with the lightly smoked limited edition Ledaig, the unpeated 21-year-old is finished in Spanish Oloroso casks with notes of cherry wood, brown sugar and caramelised pineapples. Both releases are a true demonstration of Tobermory’s distilling artistry, incorporating unusual casks to create maximum flavour.

The deep gold liquid features marzipan, hazelnuts, toffee and treacle on the nose and the sweetness of the Oloroso cask finish is reminiscent of foraged fruit found scattered across Mull, staying true to its island home and heritage.

Chiara Giovanacci, Global Marketing Lead, comments:

“We are so excited to be adding these brand-new expressions to the Tobermory portfolio – showcasing the rich diversity of our boutique distillery. “One smoky and one smooth, the contrasting drams represent everything we love about the distillery’s charming island home while offering two distinct flavour profiles for whisky collectors around the world. “They really do transport drinkers on a Journey to Mull, nodding to the rich landscapes and beautiful scenery which inspires every drop of liquid hand crafted by our passionate distillery team.”

Ledaig 9-year-old is limited to (10,000 bottles) at an RRP of £95. Tobermory 21 is on sale at an RRP of £170. The two expressions will be available to buy directly from www.tobermorydistillery.com from 26 September, and from global stockists from 30 September.