Arbikie stellt mit The Signature ihre erste Single Malt Abfüllung vor

Anfang des Jahres kündigte die Arbikie Distillery mit The Wild One, The Journey, und The Signature ihre ersten drei und vorbestellbaren Single Malt Abfüllungen an. Heute, dem Jahrestag der ersten Fassbefüllung, erscheint mit The Signature die erste Single Malt Abfüllung der Brennerei (nachdem Arbikie Ende 2018 bereits den ersten schottischen Rye-Whisky seit 100 Jahren veröffentlichten).

Arbikie The Signature reifte zehn Jahre lang in sechs Bourbon-Fässern und kam mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 48 % vol. in die 1.000 weltweit erhältlichen Flachen. „The Signature“ ist ab heute unter www.thearbikie.com für sowie über die weltweiten Handelspartner von Arbikie erhältlich. In der Pressemitteilung der Destillerie sind £250 als Verkaufspreis angegeben, im Online-Shop von Arbikie beträgt dieser allerdings £297.50.

„The Signature“ bildet den Auftakt der „Single Estate Single Malt“-Kollektion der Brennerei. Die künftigen Abfüllungen sollen die Entwicklung des Whiskys in Bezug auf Reifezeit, Fasscharakter und den „Field-to-Bottle“-Ansatz der Brennerei beleuchten. Weitere Einzelheiten zu kommenden limitierten Editionen werden zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt gegeben.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die wir erhalten haben:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

ARBIKIE UNVEILS FIRST-EVER SINGLE ESTATE SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

The Signature becomes the inaugural release in Arbikie’s much-anticipated single malt programme, marking a defining milestone for the independent Scottish farm distillery.

ANGUS, SCOTLAND – September 2026: Arbikie Highland Estate Distillery, the independent Scottish farm distillery, has launched The Signature, its first-ever Single Estate Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

The release marks a defining moment for the family-owned business and for the small team behind it, bringing together more than a decade of whisky making and four centuries of family farming. Launching on the 7th September 2026, the anniversary of Arbikie’s first ever cask being filled, The Signature lays the foundation for the distillery’s next chapter as the inaugural expression in its long-term single malt programme.

Produced from Odyssey barley grown on the Arbikie Estate in Angus, The Signature was grown, distilled, matured and bottled entirely on the family-owned farm. Matured for ten years in six bourbon casks and bottled at 48% ABV, only 1,000 bottles have been released worldwide, priced at £250 each.

Every stage of production took place on the Arbikie Estate, from barley grown in the family’s coastal fields to cask maturation in the estate’s former dairy warehouses. The result is a single malt shaped entirely by one place and by the people who know it best. The Signature opens with aromas of ripe peach, banana bread and lemon sherbet, leading to notes of brioche, apricot marmalade and citrus, before a finish of creamy vanilla, orange blossom and lingering spice.

„The Signature represents everything our team has been working towards since we filled our first casks ten years ago,“ said Iain Stirling, Co-Founder of Arbikie Highland Estate Distillery. „It is our first Single Estate Single Malt Scotch Whisky, but more importantly it demonstrates what can be achieved when every decision, from the barley we grow to the casks we fill, happens on the same estate.

„We have never been interested in releasing a single malt simply because the market expected it. We wanted our first whisky to reflect our farm, our family, our philosophy and the dedication of everyone who has helped nurture it from field to bottle. After ten years of patience, we believe The Signature does exactly that.“

The launch builds on Arbikie’s growing international reputation for premium spirits, sustainability and single-estate distilling. The family-owned distillery is a certified B Corp and was named global Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the Icons of Whisky 2026.

The Signature marks the beginning of Arbikie’s Single Estate Single Malt collection, with future releases planned to explore the whisky’s evolution through age, cask character and the distillery’s field-to-bottle approach. Further details on forthcoming limited releases will be announced separately.

The Signature is available from the 7th September 2026 at www.thearbikie.com and through Arbikie’s worldwide trade partners.