Ardnamurchan Distillery bringt 10 Jahre alten Single Malt als Core Range Abfüllung

Immer mehr „junge“ Destillerien werden nun erwachsen, was ihre Abfüllungen betrifft. Nun ist es bei der Brennerei Ardnamurchan an der schottischen Westküste so weit: Die Destillerie kündigt mit dem Ardnamurchan AD/10 einen 10 Jahre alten Whisky als Mitglied der Core Range an, der jährlich in steigenden Zahlen aufgelegt werden wird. Unsere Leser werden sich daran erinnern, dass es bereits im letzten Jahr eine 10 Jahre alte Abfüllung aus Ardnamurchan gab, die aber ein Special Release zum zehnjährigen Jubiläum der Brennerei war – nun aber wird es ein regulärer Release.

Lesen Sie hier mehr über den Ardnamurchan AD/10, der natürlich auch im deutschsprachigen Raum erscheinen wird. Wenn es dann soweit ist, folgt noch eine gesonderte Information über unsere Webseite:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Ardnamurchan Distillery Announces the Release of 10 Year Old Single Malt

Ardnamurchan Distillery is proud to announce the release of a core 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a great moment for the distillery and the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

This 10 Year Old represents the first of a regular release. It will be released annually with volumes building over time, following a similar path to that of the original Single Malt released in 2020. While last year’s 10 Year Anniversary release was a one-off to celebrate 10 years of distillation at the distillery, the new Ardnamurchan 10 Year Old marks the start of a regular release.

In a challenging time for the whisky industry, Ardnamurchan is thrilled to share good news in the form of an accessible, affordable, age-statement Single Malt that celebrates the quality of its West Highland distillation and maturation.

Managing Director Alex Bruce commented:

“The Ardnamurchan 10 Year Old marks a decade of dedication to our spirit, our people, and our remote west coast home. We’re proud to share this milestone with whisky lovers around the world.”

The whisky is vatted from 54 ex-Bourbon barrels (95%) and 2 ex-Sherry hogsheads (5%) that were originally filled with 52% unpeated spirit and 48% peated spirit. It is bottled at 46.8% ABV, non-chill filtered, and of natural colour. A total of 16,380 bottles will be released worldwide, with a UK recommended retail price of £60.

The nose opens with coconut, oat biscuits, and zesty orange peel, layered with salty sea air, leaves on a bonfire, and a hint of strawberry laces and mint. The palate is rich and creamy, with custard creams, vanilla wafer, brine, and earthy smoke. A lingering, smoky, maritime warmth defines the finish.

The Ardnamurchan 10 Year Old will be available through the usual Ardnamurchan whisky stockists across the UK and internationally.