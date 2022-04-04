Benriach veröffentlicht vier exklusive Malts für den Global Travel Retail

Mit vier neuen und exklusiv für den Global Travel Retail produzierten Whiskys will man in der Destillerie Benriach der nun wieder wachsenden Bedeutung dieses Outlets Rechnung tragen: Zum Benriach Quarter Cask und dem Benriach Smoky Quarter Cask sowie dem Benriach Triple Distilled Ten gesellt sich auch der bislang älteste dreifach destillierte aus der Destillerie, der Benriach 22 Year Old Triple Distilled.

Die Preise für die vier ab jetzt in UK und ab Mai international erhältlichen Abfüllungen sind recht moderat gehalten: der 22 Jahre alte wird in UK für 129 Pfund über den Tresen gehen, die drei anderen Whiskys kosten zwischen 36 und 40 Pfund pro Flasche. Nachfolgend finden Sie alle Infos und auch die Tasting Notes:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BENRIACH LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE MALTS FOR GLOBAL TRAVEL RETAIL

Creative Speyside Distillery, Benriach, is known for marrying heritage and innovation. To showcase its long-standing tradition of distilling classic, peated and triple distilled whisky, it is launching four expressions specially for Global Travel Retail. The range includes Benriach Quarter Cask, Benriach Smoky Quarter Cask, Benriach Triple Distilled Ten and their oldest ever triple distilled expression, Benriach 22 Year Old Triple Distilled.

Benriach’s tradition of triple distilling small batches, a practice which is continued only once a year at the distillery, produces their most refined spirit style, enhanced by three cask maturation in both the 10 Year Old and 22 Year Old expressions.

Smaller bespoke casks have been used in the second maturation for Benriach Quarter Cask and Benriach Smoky Quarter Cask to elevate the fruit-forward character of the distillery. The smaller casks enable greater interaction between the wood and spirit to intensify maturation and deliver depth and richness of flavour.

Rachel Barrie, Master Blender at Benriach Distillery, said:

“As international travel will hopefully continue to open this year, whisky lovers will have the opportunity to sample this distinctive range of expressions available exclusively for Global Travel Retail. “Our oldest triple distilled expression, Benriach 22 Year Old Triple Distilled, is a complex fruit and oak masterpiece, with rich layers of caramel mocha and morello cherry, overlaid with mellow nutty elegance and the exquisite richness of orange peel, red apple and date. Benriach Triple Distilled Ten is layered in glazed fruit, creamy vanilla and honey sweetness alongside vibrant toasted oak spice. “The bespoke quarter casks used in both Benriach Quarter Cask and Benriach Smoky Quarter Cask gives each a very distinctive flavour profile. In Quarter Cask it creates layers of glazed orchard fruit and rich vanilla, finishing with notes of ripe barley and oak spice. Smoky Quarter Cask adds layers of ripe fruit, fresh wood smoke and spiced vanilla, with finishing notes of mellow smoke and nutty oak.”

Stephane Morizet, Marketing Director – Global Travel Retail, said:

“This exclusive portfolio offering is a powerful statement on how much Benriach firmly believes in the power and strategic role of travel retail. Our mission is to enrich travellers‘ journeys, and these beautiful expressions offer a wide and unique range of taste exploration for whisky lovers.”

The range is now available exclusively in UK airports, and from May 1st, 2022 worldwide.

Quarter Cask

Cask Type: Bourbon And Quarter Cask Age: Non Aged Statement

Colour: Burnished Gold

Nose: candied fruit, rich vanilla, fresh oak

Palate: sugared pear and honeyed apricot with finishing notes of fresh barley cream and oak spice

Smoke Level: Nil ABV: 46%

Natural Cask-Imparted Colour

UK RRP: £36 (Global Markets may vary)

Smoky Quarter Cask

Cask Type: Bourbon And Quarter Cask Age Non Aged Statement

Colour: Olive Gold

Nose: woodsmoke, pear and freshly kilned malt

Palate: smoked nectarine, peppered malt and creamy vanilla, with finishing notes of mellow smoke and nutty oak

Smoke Level: Medium ABV: 46%

Natural Cask-Imparted Colour

UK RRP: £36 (Global Markets may vary)

22 Year old Triple Distilled

Cask Type: Sherry, Bourbon and Virgin Oak Colour: Dark copper with accents of gold

Nose: Crystallised orange peel, chocolate and sultana with red apple, spiced apricot and mellow nutty oak

Palete: Smooth caramel mocha and morello cherry with hazelnut, chocolate and medjool date

ABV: 46.8%

Natural Cask-Imparted Colour

UK RRP: £129 (Global Markets may vary)

Triple Distilled Ten

Cask Type: Bourbon, Pedro Ximénez And Virgin Oak Colour: Copper Gold

Nose: candied orange, creamy vanilla, vibrant spiced oak

Palate: apricot, apple peel, toasted almond and mocha cream, with an intriguing, fruit and oak finish

Smoke Level: Nil ABV: 43%

Natural Cask-Imparted Colour

UK RRP: £40 (Global Markets may vary)