Britische Regierung leitet Untersuchung zur Scotch-Whisky-Branche ein

Die Bedeutung des Scotch-Whisky-Sektors für die schottische und auch britische Wirtschaft wurde in den letzten Jahren mehrmals deutlich dargestellt. Und nur ein kleiner Teil des Scotch Whisky wird in seiner Heimat konsumiert. Rund 90 % der gesamten Whisky-Produktion in Schottland gehen als Export in die weite Welt. Doch von der britischen Regierung veröffentlichte Zahlen zeigen, dass der Wert des exportierten Scotch sinkt. Waren es im Jahr 2022 noch 6,2 Milliarden Pfund, sank dieser Wert ein Jahr später auf 5,6 Milliarden Pfund. Und die Prognose geht von einem weiteren Rückgang aus.

Der Ausschusses für schottische Angelegenheiten (Scottish Affairs Committee) möchte jetzt mit einer neuen Untersuchung die Auswirkungen der Innenpolitik, von Handelsabkommen und Zöllen auf die Scotch-Whisky-Industrie genauer unter die Lupe nehmen. Patricia Ferguson, Vorsitzende des Scottish Affairs Committee, erklärte:

“Scotch whisky is an iconic product and one of the UK’s flagship exports, supporting thousands of jobs and making a significant contribution to Scotland’s economy, particularly in rural communities. However, the industry is operating in an increasingly challenging environment, facing trade uncertainty as well as rising costs and regulatory pressure at home.

“Our inquiry will examine the opportunities and challenges facing the Scotch whisky sector, and how the UK government can ensure it benefits from tariff reliefs and wider trade policy. We’ll also look at domestic pressures, such as the introduction of the Deposit Return Scheme, workforce challenges and rising energy costs. I encourage anyone with expertise in this area to submit evidence to our inquiry and inform our work.”