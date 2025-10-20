Bunnahabhain The Uncharted Coast – vier Abfüllungen erscheinen Frühjahr 2026 im Travel Retail

Zwei neue und zwei bestehende Abfüllungen, dürfen wir im Frühjahr 2026 von Bunnahabhain, der nördlich gelegenen Islay-Destillerie, als Serie namens „The Uncharted Coast“ in einheitlichem Design erwarten. Die bestehenden Bottlings, die in die Serie aufgenommen sind, sind der Bunnahabhain An Cidhe (er nannte sich bisher An Cladach, bleibt aber ansonsten unverändert) und der Bunnahabhain Cruach Mhona, die getorfte Abfüllung, die momentan die meistgekaufte von Bunnahabhain im Travel Retail ist.

Neu sind der Bàgh GarbhBàgh Garbh, das erste Bottling im GTR, das mit 13 Jahren eine Altersangabe trägt und ein Amontillado Cask Finish erhalten hat, und der Bunnahabhain Trì Seudan, mit Finishing in Manzanilla, Fino and Palo Cortado sherry casks.

Die Tasting Notes für die beiden neuen Bottlings:

Bàgh Garbh – 13 Year Old Amontillado Cask Finish

Appearance: Amber gold

Nose: Warm notes of toasted hazelnuts, dried figs, and orange marmalade lead the way with a hint of polished oak and a touch of sea air. A light floral note is present, with honeyed malt and a gentle spice.

Palate: Initial burst of sultanas, treacle toffee, and spiced orange peel unfold, with a touch of dark chocolate and clove, balanced with dark berries, sweet vanilla and a hint of tobacco.

Finish: Lingering notes of roasted walnuts, dried fruit and a touch of cinnamon.

Trì Seudan

Appearance: Warm, amber-gold

Nose: Bright and vibrant, with coastal salinity front and centre, intertwined with lemon zest, crisp nuttiness, dried apricot and touch of roasted barley.

Palate: A lively combination of toasted hazelnuts, white peach skin and polished oak, brought together with salted caramel, fresh grapefruit and a touch of dried chamomile.

Finish: Salty sea spray and lemon zest linger, with toasted oak and a gentle spice.

Alle vier Bottlings sind mit 50% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt – die Preise für sie (jeweils in der Literflasche) sind: Bunnahabhain An Cidhe 48 Pfund, Bunnahabhain Cruach Mhona 56 Pfund, Bunnahabhain Trì Seudan 60 Pfund und Bunnahabhain Bàgh Garbh – 13 Year Old Amontillado Cask Finish 79,99 Pfund. Erhältlich sind die zwei neuen Abfüllungen wie gesagt ab Frühjahr 2026.