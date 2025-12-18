Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery beendet Jubiläumsjahr und blickt voraus auf 2026

Bei Aberfeldy in den Highlands blickt man auf das Jubiläumsjahr 2025 zufrieden zurück: Mit mehr als 25.000 Besuchern in der Destillerie und mehr als 95% Fünf Sterne Bewertungen auf Tripadvisor hat man auch jeden Grund zur Freude.

Auf den Lorbeeren ausruhen will man sich in der Brennerei aber nicht – und beginnt 2026 mit einem „Evening of Burns Entertainment“ am 23. Januar, zu dem die Besucher Musik, Literatur, Tanz und neben Whisky – natürlich – auch Haggis erwartet. Tickets kosten 20 Pfund und können mit dem Link in der untenstehenden Pressemitteilung gebucht werden:

DEWAR’S ABERFELDY DISTILLERY CLOSES OUT CELEBRATORY YEAR

Aberfeldy, Scotland, December 18th, 2025 – Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery is celebrating the end of a milestone year, which saw the 25th anniversary of its renowned Visitor Centre, expanded international reach and upgrades to tour and tasting offerings, culminating in a Highly Commended award for Visitor Attraction of the Year at the 2026 Icons of Whisky Awards.

Across 2025, the Perthshire based distillery – founded by the legendary Dewar family in 1896 – poured 59,386 drams of whisky, equivalent to a dram every ten minutes. It welcomed over 25,000 visitors from 68 countries with 95% of TripAdvisor reviews awarding five stars. A testament to the warm, authentic Scottish hospitality on offer.

In April, Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery introduced the Whisky Explorer Experience, a new tour designed for visitors seeking deeper insight into the distillery’s acclaimed portfolio. The experience features a guided tasting of aged expressions and limited-edition releases, each showcasing its own distinctive character. Led by expert guides, guests explore the craftsmanship and nuanced flavours that define these celebrated spirits.

Jonathan Wilson, Brand Home Manager at Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery, said:

“It has been a special year celebrating the 25th anniversary of our Visitor Centre, the home of our tour and tasting experiences but also our dedicated onsite archive museum, an ever evolving collection spanning the rich history of Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery, since 1896. “Welcoming international visitors from almost 70 countries and being recognised by the 2026 Icons of Whisky Awards is testament to our commitment to providing the best of Highland hospitality with immersive whisky experiences that capture the craft, people and processes behind every bottle of DEWAR’S blends and single malts. “We’re looking forward to another successful year in 2026, welcoming guests from all corners of the globe to our corner of Highland Perthshire.”

Alongside expanding its tour offering, the distillery’s bar offering expanded as well, introducing a broader selection of cocktails and takeaway bottled serves. Highlights include whisky-led classics such as the Peach Highball, Boulevardier, Rob Roy, and an Old Fashioned crafted with the premium DEWAR’S Double Double Aged 21 Years.

Looking ahead to 2026, Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery will continue to elevate its world-class whisky experiences with a series of special events and tastings throughout the year.

Festivities begin with its Evening of Burns Entertainment on January 23rd, where visitors can enjoy live music, poetry readings, ceilidh dancing, and traditional haggis, neeps and tatties from Ballintaggart.

Tickets for the Dewar’s Aberfeldy Evening of Burns Entertainment are priced at £20 and can be booked here.