Diageo soll Kaufangebot für den Crown Royal Standort in Ontario abgelehnt haben

Die Auseinandersetzungen zwischen dem Getränke-Konzern Diageo und der kanadischen Provinz Ontario sowie der Stadt Amherstburg gehen in eine weitere und neue Runde. Wie berichtet, stoppte Diageo den Bau einer neuen Destillerie in St. Clair in Ontario. Und kündigte die Schließung der Abfüllanlage in Amherstburg, ebenfalls in Ontario, im kommenden Februar an. Doug Ford, der Premier der Provinz, drohte daraufhin Diageo mit dem Entfernen von Crown Royal Whisky aus den Läden des Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), dem staatlichen Verkaufs-Monopol für alkoholhaltige Getränke. Es ist der größte Spirituosenimporteur der Welt, da es die Spirituosen für alle 20 Millionen Einwohner der Provinz Ontario kauft.

Wie The spirits business nun berichtet, soll es laut des Bürgermeisters der Stadt Amherstburg, Michael Prue, zwei potenzielle Käufer mit einem glaubwürdigen Plan zur Fortführung des Betriebs geben. Diageo soll jedoch eines der Angebote abgelehnt haben.

Diageo erklärte in der letzten Woche, es habe keine entsprechenden Angebote erhalten. Das Unternehmen bestätigte außerdem, dass es die Immobilie erst nach Abschluss der Verhandlungen mit der Gewerkschaft Unifor zum Verkauf anbieten werde. Ein Sprecher von Diageo erklärte laut The spirit business damals:

“Our current focus is on engaging with the union and supporting our employees, and so we do not plan to list the property until after we have concluded negotiations with Unifor. “However, if prior to that there were to be a potential purchaser with a credible plan to continue operating the facility as a going concern who committed upfront to retain unionised jobs, we would certainly engage in discussions. We have not yet been approached by any such party.”

Prue reagierte auf die Aussage des Getränkeriesen, milde gesagt, überrascht:

“That’s a shock to me that Diageo has said that. We are in touch with one particular group. We understand that there’s another one, but they have not contacted the town.”

Prue wollte allerdings nicht den Namen des Unternehmens zu nennen, mit dem er Kontakt hatte. Er bestätigte jedoch, dass es sich um ein „großes Unternehmen“ handele, das Spirituosen herstellt und auch alkoholfreie Getränke herstellen will. Laut Prue verlangte Diageo 25 Millionen kanadische Dollar für den Standort und die Ausstattung. Und das ungenannte Unternehmen habe das Angebot angenommen. Er behauptet weiter, Diageo sei mit einem höheren Verkaufspreis von 28,5 Millionen kanadischen Dollar an den Verhandlungstisch zurückgekehrt. Diesen habe das anonyme Spirituosenunternehmen ebenfalls akzeptiert. Prue behauptet, Diageo habe dies daraufhin abgelehnt.

Auf die Frage nach einer Stellungnahme zu Prues Behauptung erklärte Diageo, so The spirits business, es habe keine weitere Stellungnahme abzugeben. Und verwies auf seine frühere Stellungnahme.

Prue fügt hinzu:

“The province of Ontario has had many discussions with this particular company, plus another one. The company is determined to come to Amhertsburg, even if they have to go to another location and bring in their own equipment. We are hopeful they’ll come. We don’t understand Diageo’s reluctance.”

Die Schließung des Standorts gefährdet 168 gewerkschaftlich organisierte Arbeitsplätze, warnt Prue. Er hofft aber, dass ein anderes Unternehmen das Werk von Diageo übernimmt.

“The good thing about getting another alcohol maker, another alcohol bottler, is that the 168 unionised employers are absolutely skilled and trained. This has been going on for 100 years. The jobs have been passed down from father to son to daughter to grandchildren. Everybody working in the plant has a relative who has worked there. It’s been there for 100 years, and it’s been upgraded many, many times.

“But if you get 168 people that know what they’re doing, if you open another plant, they can start the same day. If you have to train 168 or whatever number of people from scratch, it’s going to take months. And so the [unnamed] company is really desirous to open up and get going before February, because they want to keep those people.”

Wir werden Sie auch weiterhin auf dem Laufenden halten.