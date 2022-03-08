Die neue Benriach Cask Edition Collection 2022

Die Speyside-Destillerie Benriach stellt uns in ihrer heutigen Presseausseund die neue die Benriach Cask Edition Collection 2022 vor. Insgesamt neun Einzelfass-Abfüllungen werden in diesem Monat (in den USA etwas später) auf dem Markt erscheinen. Und wie bereits zuvor, sind bestimmte Fässer nur für bestimmte Märkte vor gesehen. Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung für Großbritannien variiert je nach Fasstyp und Alter zwischen £103 und £531 (ungefähr zwischen 120 und 640€). Auf den internationalen Märkten kann die UPV aufgrund der lokalen Gegebenheiten anders aussehen.

Nähere Details zur Benriach Cask Edition Collection 2022 und den von Master Blender Rachel Barrie ausgewählten Fässer finden Sie folgend:

BENRIACH CONTINUES CREATIVE LEGACY WITH LATEST CASK COLLECTION

Speyside Distillery, Benriach, has launched its latest single cask bottlings, Benriach Cask Edition Collection 2022. Continuing Benriach’s creative legacy, each of the nine expressions have been drawn from single casks, each chosen by Master Blender Rachel Barrie to offer a rare and unique insight into the versatility of Benriach cask styles.



Limited to a few hundred bottles per cask, each Cask Edition is bottled at cask strength, its most natural and non-diluted form, providing an unadulterated glimpse into the spirit of Benriach Distillery. Age statements range on Cask Edition Collection 2022 from 12 year old to 27 year old.



Rachel Barrie, Master Blender at Benriach Distillery, commented:

“Our ‘sleeping beauties’, as we often call our maturing casks, continue to be sourced from all over the world, enabling us to creatively explore the full flavour possibilities of Speyside Single Malt.

“Each individual Benriach cask tells its own story of classic or peated spirit matured in specially selected oak over years and through seasons, a journey of flavour captured at a unique moment in time, never to be repeated in quite the same way again.

“From the Marsala Wine Hogshead bringing out the sweetness of clementine, apricot and cherry blossom, to the Pedro Ximénez Puncheon with intense heather honey, butterscotch and sultana, each selected cask allows the drinker to explore a distinctive aspect of Benriach’s fruit-laden style.”

Benriach Cask Edition Collection 2022 is available to purchase from specialist retailers in select markets globally from March 2022. More information on each expression can be found below.

Timing of product availability will vary by country. US Cask Editions will be available in late spring.

UK RRP’s vary from £103-£531 depending on cask type and age. Global markets may vary.

For more details on the full portfolio please visit www.benriach.com

USA

Cask #10297

Cask Type: Marsala

Age: 23 Years Old

Style: Classic

Colour: Polished brass

Nose: Clementine, apricot, nectarine and cherry blossom, with maple and vanilla syrup

Palate: Orange and honey glazed chocolate cake with apricot and redcurrant jelly

ABV: 55.4%

Total number of bottles: 264

Availability: USA



Cask #3812

Cask Type: Pedro Ximénez Puncheon

Age: 12 Years Old

Style: Classic

Colour: Antique gold

Nose: Toasted raisin brioche, with layers of butter, sultana and orange marmalade

Palate: Heather honey, butterscotch and lemon curd on sultana and hazelnut bread

ABV: 58.2%

Total number of bottles: 642

Availability: USA





Cask #15058

Cask Type: Oloroso Puncheon

Age:24 Years old

Style: Classic

Colour: Mahogany

Nose: Crème brûlée with hazelnut and toasted vanilla on a base of cedarwood, spiced apple

and mocha

Palete: Chocolate orange and hazelnut cake with raisins, dried apple, apricot and sultana

ABV: 55.4%

Total number of bottles: 641

Availability: USA

APAC (Asia-Pacific)

Cask #1858

Cask Type: Pedro Ximénez Puncheon

Age: 24 Years

Style: Smoky

Colour: Demerara gold

Nose: Charred black cherry, baked orange and apple, with cranberry, tobacco and

smouldering oak

Palete: Oak smoked baked apple, raisin and blueberry pastry, with vanilla and pepper

dusted liquorice

ABV: 54%

Total number of bottles: 645

Availability: APAC



Cask #3603

Cask Type: Barolo Wine Hogshead

Age: 23 Year Old

Style: Classic

Colour: Auburn

Nose: Black cherry, redcurrant and cinnamon spiced wine with vanilla and traces of

chocolate tobacco

Palete: Cherry wine gums and toasted honeycomb with blackcurrant toffee and lingering

baking spice

ABV: 55%

Total number of bottles: 257

Availability: APAC



Cask #14491

Cask Type: Bourbon Barrel

Age: 24 Years Old

Style: Classic

Colour: Gold

Nose: Banana bread, toffee apple and peach, with honey and vanilla dusted with cinnamon

Palete: Sweet cherry and almond cake, with icing sugar and crystallised ginger

ABV: 54.9%

Total number of bottles: 150

Availability: APAC



Europe

Cask #7776

Cask Type: Rum Barrel

Age: 24 Years Old

Style: Classic

Colour: Polished Gold

Nose: Golden rum, waxy pineapple and coconut cream with soft marshmallow and butterscotch

Palete: Apple, raisin and crystallised sugar with pineapple, cinnamon, candied lemon and

dark chocolate

ABV: 53.6%

Total number of bottles: 166

Availability: Europe





Cask #2059

Cask Type: Oloroso Puncheon

Age: 27 Years Old

Style: Smoky

Colour: Burnt Orange

Nose: Smoked pine nuts, orange wine and crème caramel, with maple syrup and dark

chocolate fudge cake

Palete: Dark chocolate lime and candied pear with smoked walnut bread, liquorice and

baked currants

ABV: 53%

Total number of bottles: 659

Availability: Europe





Cask #7423

Cask Type: Virgin Oak Barrel

Age: 24 Years OId

Style: Classic

Colour: Orange Sunset

Nose: Red apple, toasted cinnamon and honey with aromatic oak and sandalwood

Palete: Honeycomb, caramelised demerara sugar and aromatic sweet apple, with warming

oak spice

ABV: 53.2%

Total number of bottles: 244

Availability: Europe






