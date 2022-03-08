Die neue Benriach Cask Edition Collection 2022

Die Speyside-Destillerie Benriach stellt uns in ihrer heutigen Presseausseund die neue die Benriach Cask Edition Collection 2022 vor. Insgesamt neun Einzelfass-Abfüllungen werden in diesem Monat (in den USA etwas später) auf dem Markt erscheinen. Und wie bereits zuvor, sind bestimmte Fässer nur für bestimmte Märkte vor gesehen. Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung für Großbritannien variiert je nach Fasstyp und Alter zwischen £103 und £531 (ungefähr zwischen 120 und 640€). Auf den internationalen Märkten kann die UPV aufgrund der lokalen Gegebenheiten anders aussehen.
Nähere Details zur Benriach Cask Edition Collection 2022 und den von Master Blender Rachel Barrie ausgewählten Fässer finden Sie folgend:
|Presseartikel
|Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich
BENRIACH CONTINUES CREATIVE LEGACY WITH LATEST CASK COLLECTION
Speyside Distillery, Benriach, has launched its latest single cask bottlings, Benriach Cask Edition Collection 2022. Continuing Benriach’s creative legacy, each of the nine expressions have been drawn from single casks, each chosen by Master Blender Rachel Barrie to offer a rare and unique insight into the versatility of Benriach cask styles.
Limited to a few hundred bottles per cask, each Cask Edition is bottled at cask strength, its most natural and non-diluted form, providing an unadulterated glimpse into the spirit of Benriach Distillery. Age statements range on Cask Edition Collection 2022 from 12 year old to 27 year old.
Rachel Barrie, Master Blender at Benriach Distillery, commented:
“Our ‘sleeping beauties’, as we often call our maturing casks, continue to be sourced from all over the world, enabling us to creatively explore the full flavour possibilities of Speyside Single Malt.
“Each individual Benriach cask tells its own story of classic or peated spirit matured in specially selected oak over years and through seasons, a journey of flavour captured at a unique moment in time, never to be repeated in quite the same way again.
“From the Marsala Wine Hogshead bringing out the sweetness of clementine, apricot and cherry blossom, to the Pedro Ximénez Puncheon with intense heather honey, butterscotch and sultana, each selected cask allows the drinker to explore a distinctive aspect of Benriach’s fruit-laden style.”
Benriach Cask Edition Collection 2022 is available to purchase from specialist retailers in select markets globally from March 2022. More information on each expression can be found below.
Timing of product availability will vary by country. US Cask Editions will be available in late spring.
UK RRP’s vary from £103-£531 depending on cask type and age. Global markets may vary.
For more details on the full portfolio please visit www.benriach.com
USA
Cask #10297
Cask Type: Marsala
Age: 23 Years Old
Style: Classic
Colour: Polished brass
Nose: Clementine, apricot, nectarine and cherry blossom, with maple and vanilla syrup
Palate: Orange and honey glazed chocolate cake with apricot and redcurrant jelly
ABV: 55.4%
Total number of bottles: 264
Availability: USA
Cask #3812
Cask Type: Pedro Ximénez Puncheon
Age: 12 Years Old
Style: Classic
Colour: Antique gold
Nose: Toasted raisin brioche, with layers of butter, sultana and orange marmalade
Palate: Heather honey, butterscotch and lemon curd on sultana and hazelnut bread
ABV: 58.2%
Total number of bottles: 642
Availability: USA
Cask #15058
Cask Type: Oloroso Puncheon
Age:24 Years old
Style: Classic
Colour: Mahogany
Nose: Crème brûlée with hazelnut and toasted vanilla on a base of cedarwood, spiced apple
and mocha
Palete: Chocolate orange and hazelnut cake with raisins, dried apple, apricot and sultana
ABV: 55.4%
Total number of bottles: 641
Availability: USA
APAC (Asia-Pacific)
Cask #1858
Cask Type: Pedro Ximénez Puncheon
Age: 24 Years
Style: Smoky
Colour: Demerara gold
Nose: Charred black cherry, baked orange and apple, with cranberry, tobacco and
smouldering oak
Palete: Oak smoked baked apple, raisin and blueberry pastry, with vanilla and pepper
dusted liquorice
ABV: 54%
Total number of bottles: 645
Availability: APAC
Cask #3603
Cask Type: Barolo Wine Hogshead
Age: 23 Year Old
Style: Classic
Colour: Auburn
Nose: Black cherry, redcurrant and cinnamon spiced wine with vanilla and traces of
chocolate tobacco
Palete: Cherry wine gums and toasted honeycomb with blackcurrant toffee and lingering
baking spice
ABV: 55%
Total number of bottles: 257
Availability: APAC
Cask #14491
Cask Type: Bourbon Barrel
Age: 24 Years Old
Style: Classic
Colour: Gold
Nose: Banana bread, toffee apple and peach, with honey and vanilla dusted with cinnamon
Palete: Sweet cherry and almond cake, with icing sugar and crystallised ginger
ABV: 54.9%
Total number of bottles: 150
Availability: APAC
Europe
Cask #7776
Cask Type: Rum Barrel
Age: 24 Years Old
Style: Classic
Colour: Polished Gold
Nose: Golden rum, waxy pineapple and coconut cream with soft marshmallow and butterscotch
Palete: Apple, raisin and crystallised sugar with pineapple, cinnamon, candied lemon and
dark chocolate
ABV: 53.6%
Total number of bottles: 166
Availability: Europe
Cask #2059
Cask Type: Oloroso Puncheon
Age: 27 Years Old
Style: Smoky
Colour: Burnt Orange
Nose: Smoked pine nuts, orange wine and crème caramel, with maple syrup and dark
chocolate fudge cake
Palete: Dark chocolate lime and candied pear with smoked walnut bread, liquorice and
baked currants
ABV: 53%
Total number of bottles: 659
Availability: Europe
Cask #7423
Cask Type: Virgin Oak Barrel
Age: 24 Years OId
Style: Classic
Colour: Orange Sunset
Nose: Red apple, toasted cinnamon and honey with aromatic oak and sandalwood
Palete: Honeycomb, caramelised demerara sugar and aromatic sweet apple, with warming
oak spice
ABV: 53.2%
Total number of bottles: 244
Availability: Europe