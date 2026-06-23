Dritte Ausgabe des Woodford Reserve „Global Bar Exchange“ erfolgreich beendet

Im Rahmen ihres Old Fashioned Month veranstaltet Woodford Reserve 2023 ihren ersten „Global Bar Exchange“ (wir berichteten). Bar-Talente aus acht internationalen Metropolen interpretierten in acht ausgewählten Städten innerhalb eines Bar-Takeovers diesen Cocktail-Klassiker neuartig. An die zweite Runde 2024 (wir berichteten) schloss sich direkt Runde 3 an, die nun zu ende gegangen ist. Und dies sehr erfolgreich und zur Zufriedenheit aller beteilgter, wie wir in der Presseaussendung von Woodford Reserve lesen dürfen.

Die nächste Ausgabe des Global Bar Exchange von Woodford Reserve wird im Zeitraum von Ende 2026 bis 2027 stattfinden; aktuell sind acht Märkte bestätigt, darunter spannende Neuzugänge wie Indien. Weitere Informationen sowie den vollständigen Zeitplan für 2025/26 finden Sie online unter: www.woodfordreserve.com/global-bar-exchange-program

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Inside the Campaign Redefining What Advocacy Looks Like in Hospitality

London, June 2026 – Woodford Reserve’s Global Bar Exchange (GBE), Batch 3, has officially come to a close, following its third and most ambitious programme to date, reaffirming itself as one of the drinks industry’s most meaningful global advocacy initiatives that fosters lasting connections and a genuine exchange of knowledge along the way.

Anna Vu Kim at Bar Cham, Seoul

Built for bartenders, by bartenders, the programme was designed not simply to showcase talent, but to genuinely connect it. The programme sets itself apart through deep cultural immersion. Bartenders didn’t just fly in for guest shifts; they were embedded into each city by local peers, exploring neighbourhood bars, regional ingredients and the culinary traditions shaping how people in each destination drink.

More than a performance platform, the Woodford Reserve Global Bar Exchange has created a cultural exchange programme designed to strengthen the global bar community from the inside out.

Nightjar London X Death & Taxes Brisbane

Spanning 12 international markets, bartenders didn’t just visit the cities, they lived them, building new connections with fellow industry peers from the other side of the globe. But the programme’s real impact cannot be measured in serves or social impressions. It lives

in the relationships formed between bartenders who may otherwise never have crossed paths, the exchange of ideas and perspectives and experiences carried back into bars across the world. Beyond the drinks, the true spirit of the programme is found in the moments in between. The impromptu meet ups, shared meals, late-night conversations and friendships forged across continents.

Woodford Reserve’s GBE saw bartenders connect with some of the world’s most exciting chefs, including Australia’s Mindy Woods, recognised as Champion of Change 2025 by World’s 50 Best Restaurants for her work supporting Indigenous Australian Food Culture; discover traditional culinary techniques and taste new dishes; immerse themselves in local sustainability initiatives, and visit both Michelin Starred and neighbourhood bars and restaurants. Whether it was late-night ramen counters in Tokyo to long-table feasts in São Paulo, rooftop bites in Hong Kong and espresso-fuelled mornings in Naples, they all experienced first-hand the culinary traditions that shape how each destination drinks and eats, from an evening with Chef Jeremy Chan at London’s Michelin-starred Ikoyi – currently No. 15 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list – to discovering Arca Tierra’s regenerative farm to table philosophy in Mexico. They then returned home not only with new serves and fresh thinking, but with long-lasting friendships and a renewed sense of connection to the global bar community.

L’Antiquario Naples X Bar Sathorn

Spanning two phases across 2025 and 2026, this year’s programme connected bartenders across Australia, the UK, the Netherlands, Korea, the USA, Japan, Germany, Brazil, Hong Kong, Mexico, Italy and Thailand – with each exchange offering a new perspective, pace and approach to hospitality.

Bar Cham Seoul X Sins of Sal Amsterdam

Giuseppe Quartararo of London’s Nightjar noted “The Global Bar Exchange is far more than a guest shift – it’s a true cultural and creative exchange. Sharing knowledge while learning from others has reshaped the way I see this industry. It’s a rare experience of passion, growth, and gratitude,” whilst Brisa Santos from Bar Mauro in Mexico City adds:

“For me, this experience was a door to realise how huge and incredible our world is, that there is still a lot to know and that nothing is impossible if you set your mind to it. This exchange made me realise how much the world can show me.”

With momentum building year on year, Woodford Reserve’s Global Bar Exchange continues to evolve, expanding its reach into new markets, deepening its impact, and creating opportunities for connection across the global drinks industry. Nidal Ramini, Brand Advocacy Director for the EU, IMEA, APAC & GTR at Brown Forman, notes

“The long-term goal of the Global Bar Exchange is to ‘keep evolving’ growing into new markets, with India and seven other markets across Europe and APAC already confirmed for next year’s exchange. Everything we do at Woodford Reserve is about inspiring people, which is exactly what we hope to continue to do with the GBE. For now, it’s a moment to reflect, and to raise a glass to the journeys taken, the knowledge shared, and the memories made along the way.”

Woodford Reserve’s next Global Bar Exchange will continue in late 2026 into 2027, with currently eight confirmed markets including exciting new additions such as India.

Additional details and the full 2025/26 schedule can be found online by visiting:

www.woodfordreserve.com/global-bar-exchange-program