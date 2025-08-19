Glendronach macht mit Emmy-nominierten Komponisten Musik für den Glendronach 12yo (mit Video und Spotify-Link)

Die Verbindung von Whisky und Musik ist seit langem ein Thema, in die eine (Beeinflussung von Whisky durch Musik) oder andere (Beeinflussung von Whiskygenuss durch Musik) Richtung. Haben wir gestern zum Beispiel über eine Tiroler Brennerei berichtet, die stündlich im Whiskylager eine 226kg schwere Glocke schlagen lässt, um das Liquid in Schwingung zu versetzen, so steht heute eine andere Form von Synergie im Mittelpunkt:

Die Destillerie Glendronach hat den für den Emmy-nominierten Komponisten Rob Lewis beauftragt, ein Musikstück zu komponieren, das den Genuss des Glendronach 12yo begleiten und verstärken soll. Für „Valley of the Brambles“ hat Rob Lewis auch Umgebungsgeräusche der Destillerie verwendet, um die Verbindung mit dem Whisky zu intensivieren:

„I wanted to create a piece that not only connects with our sense of hearing, but also evokes a feeling of touch. The crunch of gravel in the dunnage warehouse, the sensation of running your hand across the casks. Every sound captured in the distillery was manipulated and woven into the piece. These sounds form the backbone of the percussion, all derived from the distillery itself, and appear as subtle textures and pitched elements throughout.“