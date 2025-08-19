Glendronach macht mit Emmy-nominierten Komponisten Musik für den Glendronach 12yo (mit Video und Spotify-Link)

Die Verbindung von Whisky und Musik ist seit langem ein Thema, in die eine (Beeinflussung von Whisky durch Musik) oder andere (Beeinflussung von Whiskygenuss durch Musik) Richtung. Haben wir gestern zum Beispiel über eine Tiroler Brennerei berichtet, die stündlich im Whiskylager eine 226kg schwere Glocke schlagen lässt, um das Liquid in Schwingung zu versetzen, so steht heute eine andere Form von Synergie im Mittelpunkt:
Die Destillerie Glendronach hat den für den Emmy-nominierten Komponisten Rob Lewis beauftragt, ein Musikstück zu komponieren, das den Genuss des Glendronach 12yo begleiten und verstärken soll. Für „Valley of the Brambles“ hat Rob Lewis auch Umgebungsgeräusche der Destillerie verwendet, um die Verbindung mit dem Whisky zu intensivieren:
„I wanted to create a piece that not only connects with our sense of hearing, but also evokes a feeling of touch. The crunch of gravel in the dunnage warehouse, the sensation of running your hand across the casks. Every sound captured in the distillery was manipulated and woven into the piece. These sounds form the backbone of the percussion, all derived from the distillery itself, and appear as subtle textures and pitched elements throughout.“
Die Idee mag ein wenig nach einem Marketing-Stunt klingen, ist aber auch wissenschaftlich hinterlegt. So erklärt Professor Charles Spence von der Oxford University, der die Beziehung zwischen Essen und Psychologie untersucht, das „sonic seasoning“ also das „Würzen mit Klang“ die sinnlichen Erfahrungen beim Essen und Trinken unterstützen kann:
„Early examples of sonic seasoning tended to use examples of pre-recorded music to match, and thus accentuate a specific taste (such as Pavarotti to bring out the bitterness of a dark chocolate, or Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells to bring out sweetness). However, the last few years have seen growing interest in bespoke sonic compositions created to more closely match the evolving flavour profile of complex-tasting products such as whisky“
Sie können das Ergebnis „Valley of the Brambles“ auf Spotify hören – und danach das Making of-Video mit Rob Lewis und Master Blenderin Rachel Barrie entweder hier bei uns oder auf Youtube sehen.