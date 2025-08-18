Glenfiddich und Aston Martin starten globale Markenpartnerschaft

Glenfiddich baut die Zusammenarbeit mit Aston Martin über die Partnerschaft in der Formel 1 (wir berichteten hier) aus und wird nun offizieller Whisky-Partner von Aston Martin auf globaler Ebene. Die Zusammenarbeit wurde vor dem Wochenende bei der Monterey Car Week in California bekanntgegeben.

Zur Bekanntgabe wurde auch ein neuer Glenfiddich vorgestellt: Der 48 Jahre alte Glenfiddich (Vintage 1976) bekam ein Finish in einem europäischen Sherryfass, das von Malt Master Brian Kinsman eigens ausgesucht wurde und von dem es nur 50 Flaschen geben wird, in der Destillerie und in der The Distillers Library.

Mehr über den Whisky erzählt Brian Kinsman in der gemeinsamen Presseaussendung mit Aston Martin:

Aston Martin and Glenfiddich® announce global partnership at Monterey Car Week

Aston Martin and Glenfiddich unite in a landmark global partnership, bringing together two British icons at the forefront of craftsmanship, innovation and timeless design

Experts from both brands will collaborate on exclusive products and experiences

The new collaboration with Aston Martin builds on Glenfiddich’s ongoing relationship with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team, now extending into a bold new chapter

To celebrate the partnership, Glenfiddich unveils a limited-edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky, hand-selected by Malt Master Brian Kinsman

14 August 2025, California, USA: Aston Martin and Glenfiddich, the world’s most awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky[1], have today announced an exclusive global partnership, uniting two iconic British brands in a shared pursuit of excellence. The partnership officially debuts today at the prestigious Monterey Car Week in California, where Glenfiddich and Aston Martin will celebrate their collaboration at The House of Aston Martin, toasting to enduring success built on fearless innovation.

This announcement marks Glenfiddich’s global debut as Aston Martin’s official whisky partner, building on its existing relationship with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team. The collaboration reflects a seamless alignment of purpose and ambition, where the pioneering spirit, craftsmanship and timeless design of both brands will unite, redefining excellence through shared experiences and Limited-Edition releases.

Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification at Aston Martin, said:

“I’m excited to announce Glenfiddich as our official whisky partner. Aston Martin and Glenfiddich are united by a deep respect for heritage and a commitment to craftsmanship. This partnership allows us to bring our shared story to life through immersive, sensory, and emotional experiences that resonate with our customers. Both brands are globally celebrated yet proudly rooted in British history, creating a true balance of tradition and innovation.”

Aston Martin and Glenfiddich share common values of innovation, craftsmanship, and performance, each reflecting an unwavering dedication to luxury, beauty and progressive story-telling. Both brands are renowned for creating exceptional products that blend timeless design with modern technology and attention to detail. To commemorate the partnership with Aston Martin, Glenfiddich will unveil a rare 1976 Single Malt, aged for 48 years with a finishing period in a specially coopered European oak sherry cask hand-selected by Malt Master Brian Kinsman.

This extraordinary expression was chosen for the defining era that it represents for both Glenfiddich and Aston Martin. During the 1970’s Glenfiddich introduced the iconic stag’s head to its bottles and built a new still house, bold modernisations that have shaped the brand’s global legacy. At the same time, Aston Martin was redefining design and performance, introducing advanced concepts that would influence the marque for decades.

On the nose of the 1976 Vintage, red berry sweetness is complemented by crumbly butter pastry, gentle soft spice, and a subtle touch of sherbet. The palate reveals complex layers of dry oak tannin, sweet stewed fruits, and toasted wood. The finish lingers with a lasting impression of sweet oak spice.

Brian Kinsman, Malt Master at Glenfiddich, added,

“This exceptional cask was not selected for its vintage year alone, but for the era it represents; the transformative mid-1970s, a defining period that marked the beginning of Glenfiddich’s modern era and helped shape the whisky’s character for generations to come. The whisky matured in a refill sherry cask before being moved into a 100 litre European oak sherry cask built by one of our coopers. Nearly 50 years later, we continue to honour that legacy, staying true to the spirit of innovation and craftsmanship that helped make Glenfiddich the renowned Single Malt it is today – qualities that perfectly embody our new partnership with Aston Martin.”

Claudia Falcone, Global Brand Director at Glenfiddich said:

“We are delighted to extend our journey with Aston Martin beyond the Formula One™ team and into the world of Aston Martin high-performance luxury vehicles. To honour this shared spirit of transformation, Glenfiddich is introducing a curated pop-up whisky tasting experience at The House of Aston Martin at Monterey Car Week, where Valhalla, Aston Martin’s first plug-in hybrid supercar, will take centre stage. Valhalla embodies the same rarity, precision, and future-facing vision as the Glenfiddich 1976 Vintage. Together, they tell one story: two brands united by heritage and driven by innovation.”

The Glenfiddich 1976 (ABV 48.8%) will be available exclusively through The Distillers Library and The Glenfiddich Distillery, with only 50 bottles available worldwide, this rare and exceptional vintage stands as a timeless tribute to the unmatched craftsmanship of Glenfiddich and Aston Martin.

Glenfiddich and Aston Martin promote responsible attitudes to alcohol and urge consumers never to drink and drive. Both brands look forward to exploring how the partnership can continue to reinforce the positive choice to never drink and drive.