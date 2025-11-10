Gordon & MacPhail 85 Years Old from Glenlivet Distillery Decanter #1 wird versteigert

Nicht nur eine Flasche des ältesten Single Malts der Welt, sondern der Gordon & MacPhail 85 Years Old from Glenlivet Distillery Decanter #1 kann online bei Christie’s in New York bis Freitag, den 21. November 2025 ersteigert werden. Der Erlös dieser Auktion geht an American Forests, um deren Arbeit für gesunde und widerstandsfähige Wälder zu fördern. Dies umfasst die Wiederaufforstung und langfristige Erhaltung der amerikanischen Eichenwälder, die für die Whiskyreifung unerlässlich sind.

Neben dem Decanter #1 beinhaltet das Los eine persönliche Whiskyverkostung. Eine gerahmte, signierte Skizze einer Eiche von Jeanne Gang, die als Vorlage für das Design der Karaffe diente, sowie der gerahmte Fassboden von Fass 336, in dem dieser Single Malt Scotch Whisky reifte, gehören ebenfalls zu diesem Los.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Aussendung von Gordon & MacPhail:

DECANTER #1 CONTAINING THE WORLD’S OLDEST SINGLE MALT GOES UNDER THE HAMMER

As part of this landmark release, Gordon & MacPhail is supporting American Forests, the oldest national non-profit conservation organisation in the United States – by auctioning Decanter #1 in partnership with Christie’s, New York.

The online auction by Christie’s, opens for bids today and concludes on Friday 21st November 2025. Proceeds of the lot (minus costs) will be donated to American Forests to support their work in creating healthy and resilient forests. This includes the regeneration and long-term sustainability of America’s oak-dominated forests, essential for whisky maturation.

In addition to Decanter #1, the lot will include a personalised whisky tasting hosted by a fourth generation family member; a framed, signed sketch of an oak tree by Jeanne Gang, which informed the decanter’s design and the framed cask end of cask 336 which nurtured this single malt Scotch whisky.

Founded in 1766, Christie’s is a world-leading art and luxury business. Renowned and trusted for their expert live and online-only auctions.

“Partnering with Gordon & MacPhail for Artistry in Oak is a moment of pride for Christie’s. The unveiling of Decanter No. 1 from Gordon & MacPhail 85 Years Old is not just a highlight of our season—it’s a celebration of time, tradition, and craftsmanship. Over the last 85yrs this extraordinary spirit has been carefully and patiently nurtured by Gordon & MacPhail, culminating in this extraordinary moment.” Adam Bilbey, Christie’s Global Head of Wine and Spirits

To discover more about this momentous release – please click link.