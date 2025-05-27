Gordon & MacPhail enthüllt „Mr George“ Legacy Series 1954 from Glen Grant Distillery – die fünfte und letzte Ausgabe

Mit der letzten Ausgabe der „Mr George“ Legacy Series setzt Gordon & MacPhail nochmals ein Highlight in die Abfolge lange gereifter Fässer aus der Glen Grant Distillery in der Speyside: 70 Jahre lang konnte der Whisky im Sherry Puncheon #1823 reifen, bevor er nun zu Ehren von Mr George Urquhart abgefüllt wurde – gerade einmal 130 Flaschen mit 50,5% vol. Alkoholstärke ergab das Fass.

Natürlich ist ein Whisky von dieser Seltenheit mit einem entsprechenden Preisschild versehen: 8000 Pfund kostet er in Großbritannien, umgerechnet 9.400 Euro – was allerdings im Rahmen der bisherigen Abfüllungen bleibt.

Was man sich von diesem ultra-raren Whisky erwarten darf, das hat Gordon & MacPhail in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung beschrieben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

GORDON & MACPHAIL UNVEILS FINAL RELEASE IN ‘MR GEORGE’ LEGACY SERIES

Gordon & MacPhail has revealed the fifth and final release in the Mr George Legacy Series – an ultra-rare 70-Year-Old whisky celebrating ‘The father of single malt Scotch whisky’, Mr George Urquhart, and his lifelong quest in pursuit of the perfect dram.

Only 130 bottles available worldwide, Mr George Legacy Series 1954 from Glen Grant Distillery honours the single malt whisky pioneer and marks Gordon & MacPhail’s 130th anniversary. Due to ‘Mr George’s’ affection towards Glen Grant Distillery, this exclusive single malt follows the previous four in the series. The liquid was distilled on 24th April 1954, having been left to mature in cask no. 1823, a first-fill sherry puncheon for 70 years.

Bottled in January 2025 at a cask strength of 50.5%, the whisky is bursting with fruity notes with vanilla fudge and coffee on the nose, and a smooth taste that includes red apple, walnut, dried orange peel, dark chocolate and toasted oak flavours. The release is priced at £8,000 and available to purchase worldwide. *

This edition’s packaging recognises ‘Mr George’s’ pursuit of perfection, and his life’s dedication to exploring different combinations of spirit, cask and time. Fondly known by those who knew him best as ‘Mr George’, second-generation member of the family that owns Gordon & MacPhail, played a pivotal role in the success and popularity of single malt Scotch whiskies.

In the late 1960s, Mr George launched the Connoisseurs Choice range. Since its creation, the range has featured over 2,000 releases from almost 100 distilleries. By harnessing relationships with Scotland’s distillers and sending Gordon & MacPhail’s casks to be filled with new-make spirit, ‘Mr George’ became a pioneer in the combination of spirit, cask and time, creating and bottling iconic single malt whiskies in the process.

Stuart Urquhart, Operations Director at Gordon & MacPhail, said:

“The fifth and final release from the Mr George Legacy Series is the perfect tribute to my grandfather’s lifetime of work, which still impacts our approach today. As we celebrate our 130th anniversary, we not only honour the past but also inspire future generations to continue the innovation and craftsmanship championed by ‘Mr George’. “As a fourth-generation, family-owned business, we want to commemorate our historic roots and while the Mr George Legacy Series may culminate with this release, my grandfather’s quest for perfection lives on within Gordon & MacPhail.”

Charlie MacLean, whisky writer and expert, added:

“Mr George joined his father, John, in the family business in 1933. Over the next seventy years, he established close relations with distilleries throughout Scotland. He was arguably the world’s foremost expert in combining spirit, oak and time, and is justifiably described as ‘The Father of Malt Whisky’. “This final release in the series is surprisingly vibrant for such an old whisky, but with the multi-layered complexity that can only be developed by long-maturation in the right cask. A whisky worthy of Mr George Urquhart, who will have selected the cask and who would have been proud of the result.”

The Mr George Legacy Series 1954 from Glen Grant Distillery is available to purchase from www.gordonandmacphail.com. #GordonandMacPhail

*Prices may vary in international markets.

Tasting notes

Fifth (and final) edition: The Mr George Legacy Series 1954 from Glen Grant Distillery

ABV: 50.5%

Colour: Mahogany

Nose: Light leather aromas lead to stewed prune, spicy clove and hints of blueberry compote. Vanilla fudge and roast coffee notes develop alongside subtle cherry.

Taste: Smooth with red apple, walnut and dried orange peel flavours giving way to tobacco and caramelised banana. Dark chocolate and spices combine with toasted oak.

Finish: Medium finish with a hint of smoke and lingering fruit.