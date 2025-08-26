Gordon & MacPhail schließt Erweiterung der warehouses der Benromach Distillery ab

Der familiengeführte Spezialist für Scotch Whisky und Premium-Spirituosen und Eigentümer der Benromach Distillery und der Cairn Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail, gibt heute die Fertigstellung neuer warehouses bekannt. Im Rahmen der ersten Phase der Lagererweiterung errichtete das Unternehmen drei zusätzliche Lager auf dem Gelände der Benromach Distillery . Die Fertigstellung des warehouse 10 bildet den Abschluss dieser Phase, dieses allein wird die Reifekapazität um mehr als 25 % erhöhen. Das 472 m² große Regallager bietet Platz für rund 9.000 Fässer Scotch Whisky.

Im in Zusammenarbeit mit dem lokalen Familienunternehmen Roberston Construction Northern entstandenen Lagerkomplex werden nicht nur Single Malts der Benromach Distillery reifen, auch Fässer mit new make spirit der Cairn Distillery finden hier ihren Platz.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Gordon & MacPhail completes a multi-million-pound warehouse expansion

Tuesday 26th August 2025

Family-owned Scotch whisky and premium spirits specialist, Gordon & MacPhail, has completed a multi-million-pound warehouse expansion at Benromach Distillery, as part of its long-term investment into the future of the business and continued commitment to the local community.

Gordon & MacPhail, which owns both Benromach Distillery and The Cairn Distillery, as well as maturing and bottling some of the world’s rarest Single Malt Whiskies under its Gordon & MacPhail brand, created an additional three warehouses on the site as part of its first phase of warehouse expansion.

The completion of Warehouse 10 marks the end of this phase and alone will increase maturation capacity by more than 25%. A racked warehouse covering 472m², it will be able to hold approximately 9,000 casks of Scotch whisky.

Working with another local family-owned business, Roberston Construction Northern, which led on the build Gordon & MacPhail will now be able to mature a wealth of single malts across its warehouse complex at Benromach Distillery, including new-make spirit from The Cairn Distillery.

Jade Crotty, Head of Compliance & Infrastructure at Gordon & MacPhail, said:

“At Gordon & MacPhail we are always thinking ahead to the future of the business. We continue to invest in the local and surrounding areas – through new warehouses, distilleries, and the careful refurbishment of historic buildings – to ensure our infrastructure meets the needs of today, and generations to come.

“The new warehouse complex at Benromach Distillery is just one example of this. Increasing our maturation capacity will allow us to continue to produce high-quality single malts across our portfolio of brands for decades to come.”

Ian Phillips, Regional Managing Director, Robertson Construction Northern, said:

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Gordon & MacPhail where we have developed a clear understanding of their business. Being the contractor of choice to deliver all three warehouses in the current phase of expansion reflects the trust earned through years of working together. Projects like this not only strengthen our partnership but also bring lasting benefit to the region through continued investment and growth.”

In addition to this, the multi-generational family-owned Scotch whisky specialist, which has strong local roots, is investing in the refurbishment of its spiritual home on South Street, Elgin. The project, which is also being led by Robertson Construction Northern, will see the creation of a world-class visitor experience, showcasing Gordon & MacPhail’s heritage and legacy.

Gordon & MacPhail opened a temporary shop, The Courtyard, within Johnstons of Elgin in March 2025, allowing it to continue serving local and international visitors across its in-depth range of spirits and Scotch whiskies during the temporary closure of South Street.

For more information on Gordon & MacPhail, please visit www.gordonandmacphail.com.