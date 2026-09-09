Heaven Hill Distillery veröffentlicht die Parker’s Heritage Collection Limited Edition 2026

Über die Abfüllungen der Parker’s Heritage Collection berichten wir immer wieder einmal, zum Beispiel 2024, als die 18. Ausgabe des Bourbon erschien. Nun hat die Heaven Hill Distillery die 20. Edition veröffentlicht, einen 14 Jahre alten Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey mit einem sogenannten Rye Backset. Als Backset wird der Vorgang bezeichnet, wennman von der Fermentation einen Teil der Flüssigkeit für den nächsten Run aufbehält – eine Technik, die Parker Beam, der leider schon verstorbene Master Distiller Emeritus, zu dessen Ehren diese Sonderausgabe veröffentlicht wird, sehr schätzte.

Hundert Fässer wurden verwendet, sodass man eine Limitierung auf eine fünfstellige Flaschenanzahl durchaus voraussetzen kann, und damit vielleicht eine weitere Verbreitung, die es Fans möglich machen sollte, eine Flasche davon zu bekommen. Für internationale Märkte ist der 200 Dollar Bourbon vorgesehen, in welcher Menge, das wurde nicht gesagt

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Heaven Hill Distillery Announces 2026 Parker’s Heritage Collection® Limited Edition Bottling

20th Edition honors Parker Beam’s legacy with a 14-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey made with rye backset

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (September 8, 2026) – Heaven Hill Distillery announced today the release of the 20th edition of the Parker’s Heritage Collection®, a 14-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey made with rye backset. The annual ultra-premium release honors the legacy of Heaven Hill’s late Master Distiller Emeritus Parker Beam, while continuing the collection’s tradition of thoughtful innovation and exceptional American Whiskey craftsmanship.

“The Parker’s Heritage Collection has allowed us to celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Parker Beam—his passion, his craft and the lasting impact he had on Heaven Hill and American Whiskey. We are proud that each release carries forward both his memory and his enduring commitment to doing things the right way.” Max Shapira, Executive Chairman of Heaven Hill

Comprised of 100 barrels, the 20th Edition is made from Heaven Hill’s traditional Bourbon mashbill of 78% corn, 10% rye and 12% malted barley. Distilled between October 2011 and January 2012, the whiskey was aged for 14 years across four rickhouses and multiple floors: Rickhouse A on the second floor; Rickhouse KK on the first and second floors; and Rickhouses L and M on the third floor.

This release incorporates rye backset during fermentation which is a portion of the liquid left after distillation that is reused in the next batch to help maintain consistency and develop the whiskey’s signature flavor. Long championed by Parker Beam, the technique contributes a bold, spicy depth while enhancing the bourbon’s balance and consistency.

“Parker understood that the smallest details in the whiskey making process can have a meaningful impact on the final pour,”

said Conor O’Driscoll, Heaven Hill Master Distiller.

“This edition reflects that belief, using rye backset to create a 14-year-old Bourbon with remarkable depth, balance and spice. We’re proud to honor Parker’s enduring influence through a release that celebrates his steadfast belief in making the highest quality whiskey.”

Bottled at barrel proof at 118.0 proof and non-chill filtered, the 20th Edition Parker’s Heritage Collection will be available nationally in limited quantities beginning this September, with select quantities available in international markets. The suggested retail price is $199.99 for a 750ml bottle.

The late Parker Beam, for whom the acclaimed series is named, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2010. As with previous releases, Heaven Hill will donate a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold to the ALS Association in honor of Parker Beam, supporting ALS research and patient care. To date, Heaven Hill has donated more than $1.4 million to the ALS Association through this partnership. To learn more about The Parker Beam Promise of Hope Fund, please visit als.org/parker-beam-promise-hope-fund .