Isle of Raasay bringt „Rye Cask 3.4 x Distilled“ auf den Markt

Die Isle of Raasay Distillery stellt mit ihrer Abfüllung „Rye Cask 3.4 x Distilled“ ein Bottling vor, dass das die Produktionsverfahren sowie auch ihre Ansätze bei der Reifung und Geschmacksentwicklung veranschaulicht. Der nicht getorfte Whisky reifte in dem Cask 2019/649, einem ehemaligen Rye-Whiskey-Fass von Woodford Reserve. In die 246 erhältlichen Flaschen kam er mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 59 % Vol., die £ 95 kosten. Im Online-Shop der Brennerei sind diese verfügbar, allerdings scheint ein Versand nach Kontinental-Europa nicht so einfach möglich.

Der Whisky wurde aus Concerto- und Laureate-Malz hergestellt. Die Fermentation dauerte drei Tage. Das Destillat kam am 25. Juni 2019 mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 63,5 % in das Fass. Das Besondere des Destillats ist Brennblasen-Konfiguration von Raasay und ihr Einfluss: Die Spirit-Still (Feinbrandblase) ist mit einem sogenannten Purifier ausgestattet, der während der Destillation zu- oder abgeschaltet werden kann. Die Brennerei geht davon aus, dass dieses System in Schottland einzigartig ist.

Alasdair Day, Co-Founder und Master Distiller der Isle of Raasay Distillery, sagte hierzu:

“When I designed our Isle of Raasay distillery, I wanted to create a system that allowed us to produce a range of different new make spirits.”

“This release is all about the additional copper contact gained through using the spirit purifier. Distilled with unpeated barley with the purifier system engaged, the process creates what we describe as a ‘virtual third still’, producing a lighter distillate with elevated fruit character and a softer texture.”

“It’s a new distillation technique for Raasay and one we’re incredibly excited to share.”