Jetzt auch in Deutschland: Loch Lomond 50yo

Nach dem Release Mitte Juli dieses Jahres ist es nun soweit: Der Loch Lomond 50yo, oder einige seiner nur 100 abgefüllten Flaschen, ist nun über den Importeur, die Hanseatische Weinhandelsgesellschaft Bremen, auch in Deutschland erhältlich. Der im Jahr 1973 destillerte Single Malt reifte in refilled American oak casks, um danach in first fill bourbon casks und nochmals danach in Oloroso sherry hogsheads gefinisht zu werden.

Nachfolgend daher nochmals die Infos zur neuen Abfüllung, seine Tasting Notes – und ein sehr schön gemachtes zweiminütiges Video über den Loch Lomond 50yo:

Loch Lomond Whiskies unveils new limited-edition 50-year-old single malt

Release of Loch Lomond 50 Year Old is five decades in the making

Independent distiller, Loch Lomond Whiskies, has unveiled a new 50-year-old single malt, the latest addition to the brand’s premium portfolio.

A whisky five decades in the making, Loch Lomond 50 Year Old is drawn from Loch Lomond Distillery’s oldest reserves and is exclusively limited to 100 individually-numbered bottles worldwide.

Distilled in 1973 in the distillery’s unique straight neck pot stills, using 100% unpeated malted barley, this distinctive single malt whisky has been aged in a combination of refilled American oak casks, first fill bourbon casks and Oloroso sherry hogsheads.

The maturation process is carefully managed by Loch Lomond Whiskies’ master blender, Michael Henry, who joined Loch Lomond Distillery in 2007. The distillery’s oldest and rarest whisky casks remain exclusively under his personal care.

Loch Lomond 50 Year Old was initially crafted with gentle maturation in refilled American oak casks, providing the spirit with enough time to develop a rich character. Additional maturation in first fill bourbon casks in 2011, followed by a re-cask in Oloroso sherry hogsheads in 2017, have further enhanced the complexity of this elegant single malt.

The spirit’s six years in bourbon casks has imparted a rich, creamy vanilla flavour that complements the whisky’s fruity aroma. The influence of the final six years in an Oloroso sherry cask is evident on the nose, with notes of nutmeg developing into a warming cinnamon flavour that leaves a long finish of woody spice.

The result is a light whisky with notes of white flesh fruits, crisp citrus and a tropical character that pays testament to its remarkable age.

Since production began in 1966 at the current Loch Lomond site, ingenuity has been at the heart of the distillery’s methods. It is home to Scotland’s only set of straight neck pot stills, installed as part of its founding and exclusively responsible for the first 30 years of production, which allows Michael Henry and his team to carefully shape the character of the whisky at the point of distillation, creating a lighter spirit with a distinctive fruit flavour. To taste the Loch Lomond 50 Year Old is to go almost right back to the beginning of this distillery’s incredible journey – one defined by innovation and exploration in its craft.

In homage to these unique stills, a careful selection of copper finishings and touches have been woven into the design of the 50 Year Old’s lead crystal decanter, crafted by Glencairn Crystal Studio in Scotland, and the external wooden display cabinet. The natural oak finish nods to Michael Henry’s careful selection of casks and the beauty of the surrounding forests of the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. Contour lines and the deep turquoise colours outlining the shape of the loch from which the distillery takes it name, further pays respect to the hidden depths of this remarkable whisky’s history and heritage. Hidden within the display cabinet is a 50ml sample of the liquid and a hardback book that provides its lucky few owners with an in-depth account of the liquid, its distinctive flavour and distillation and maturation journey.

Michael Henry, master distiller at Loch Lomond Group, said:

“Loch Lomond 50 Year Old is a rare example of our timeless distillation innovation. “The decision to re-cask a whisky of this quality and age is not something I take lightly. However, the complexity and depth of flavour brought by the first fill bourbon​ and the Oloroso sherry casks have made this a truly special single malt, which provides a window into our past and captures the original style of whisky making at Loch Lomond Distillery. “The expectations are high when you are working with liquid as special and as scarce as this, but it is a true honour to be the final custodian of such a special piece of history.”​

Non-chill-filtered and natural in colour, Loch Lomond 50 Year Old is bottled at cask strength (42.6% ABV) and is available to purchase from the Loch Lomond Whiskies online store (www.lochlomondwhiskies.com) and worldwide through specialist retailers, priced at £25,000.

To find out more about Loch Lomond Whiskies, visit: https://www.lochlomondwhiskies.com/products/50-year-old-single-malt?variant=45396581712086

Tasting Notes

Nose: Refreshing orange and mint, sweet fruit of grilled peach and mango, nutmeg.

Beautiful depth of flavour, melted brown sugar, tangy orange marmalade and dark fruits, plum and cherry before creamy vanilla fudge and warming cinnamon spice.

Long, mouth-watering watermelon and kiwi with a grapefruit citrus edge, some green tea and lasting wood spice.