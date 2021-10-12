Johnnie Walker veröffentlicht Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Pittyvaich

Aus dem Hause Johnnie Walker erscheint eine weitere Abfüllung der Reihe Blue Label Ghost und Rare. Nach Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Brora (2017), Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen (2018) und Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Glenury Royal (2019) erscheint nun Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Pittyvaich. Die Speyside-Destillerie ist eine der kurzlebigsten Brennereien Schottlands. Sie öffnete 1974 und schloss nach nur 18 Jahren bereits wieder 1993. Dementsprechend rar und selten sind noch Fässer dieser Destillerie zu finden.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Pittyvaich ist mit 43,8 % Vol. abgefüllt und ab dem 1. November zu einer UVP von 275 GBP (etwa 325 €) erhältlich. Jede Flasche in dieser Sonderausgabe ist einzeln nummeriert. Alles Weitere zu diesem neuen Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

INTRODUCING THE LIMITED EDITION JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL GHOST AND RARE PITTYVAICH

Fourth release in acclaimed series shines a light on “ghost” and rare whiskies including a rarely seen gem from one of Scotland’s shortest-lived distilleries

Today, Johnnie Walker announces the release of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Pittyvaich. This, the fourth release in the limited edition series, explores the distinct character of exceptional and very rare whiskies from one of Scotland’s most short-lived distilleries – the Speyside “ghost” distillery of Pittyvaich.

Like the elusive will-o’-the-wisp of Scottish folklore – an enigmatic brightness that appears at dusk just long enough for travellers to find their way home – Pittyvaich had a short life but left a distinct and growing legacy. The distillery which opened in 1974, closed in 1993 after only 18 years of life, is now considered as a hidden gem whispered about the world over for its unique Speyside style.

The Johnnie Walker Ghost and Rare series of special editions is crafted using irreplaceable ‘ghost’ whiskies and other incredibly rare expressions from the unparalleled Johnnie Walker reserves used to create the award-winning* Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge and his team hand-selected two other “ghost” whiskies from the distilleries of Port Dundas and Carsebridge to help showcase the rare Pittyviach expressions at the heart of the blend. Exceptionally rare Scotch from a quartet of Speyside distilleries including Mannochmore, Auchroisk, Cragganmore and Strathmill as well as the Highland whisky of Royal Lochnagar were then added to craft something exceptional.

“We have waited patiently for the perfect moment to showcase this rare gem of the whisky world.” Jim said.

“Pittyvaich may only have thrived for a short period, but the whisky laid down by this distillery is something unmistakable. Its distinct autumnal character has always intrigued us and fired our imagination to create something really special that would pay tribute to the whisky makers of this Speyside distillery,” he added.

When tasting Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Pittyvaich, sweet, fruit notes of fresh apple gather with the autumnal flavours of Pittyvaich, beautifully balanced with the delicate subtle sweetness of honeycomb and soft wood from the “ghost” whiskies of Port Dundas and Carsebridge. Other rare whiskies bring aromas of dark fruit and berries before revealing gentle butterscotch, stewing orchard fruits and a dash of cinnamon.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Pittyvaich follows the release of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Glenury Royal (2019), Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen (2018) and Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Brora (2017). Each edition in the series offers a fleeting opportunity to savour the depth of character of whiskies from distilleries whose spirit lives on in their dwindling stocks.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Pittyvaich is bottled at an ABV of 43.8% and is available in from November 1st at a RRP of 275 GBP for a 70cl bottle. Each bottle in this special release is individually numbered.