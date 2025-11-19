Kilchoman feiert 20 Jahre „Barley To Bottle“-Whisky

20 Jahre ist es nun bereits her, dass Kilchoman mit der Produktion des eigenen Whiskys begann – mittlerweile gehört die Brennerei zu den etablierten Islay-Destillerien und hat sich mit den Abfüllungen einen Namen gemacht.

Von einem Familienbetrieb mit 5 Personen hat man sich zu einer Marke entwickelt, die in über 70 Ländern der Welt zu finden ist. Und man feiert diese 20 Jahre Erfolgsgeschichte unter anderem mit einer Zusammenfassung der Meilensteine, die Sie im Artikel unten finden können.

Übrigens gibt es ein „Goodie“ für alle Kilchoman-Fans: Kilchoman offeriert die Möglichkeit, die allererste 20-jährige Abfüllung im Rahmen einer Verlosung zu gewinnen. Der Whisky stammt aus Kilchomans Fass Nr. 1, dem allerersten Fass, das am 14. Dezember 2005, also ziemlich genau vor 20 Jahren, befüllt wurde und dann wohl am 15. Dezember 2025 abgefüllt wird.

Wie Sie dabei sein können, und was es sonst über das Jubiläu , zu dem wir natürlich gratulieren, zu sagen gibt, finden Sie hier.

ISLAY’S PIONEER: KILCHOMAN DISTILLERY CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF ‘BARLEY TO BOTTLE’ WHISKY

Islay’s independent and family-run farm-distillery is celebrating two decades of whisky production in 2025; a story of a family legacy forged on Islay.

Kilchoman Distillery, the first new distillery to be established on the legendary whisky island of Islay in over 124 years, proudly marks its 20th anniversary in 2025. Founded by Anthony Wills in 2005, Kilchoman has cemented its place in Islay’s storied history, not just as a new venture, but as the only distillery on the island to embody a complete ‘barley to bottle’ philosophy.

At the heart of the Kilchoman ethos is its signature 100% Islay range, the island’s only single malt that is grown, malted, distilled, matured, and bottled entirely on-site at the family farm. This dedication to full traceability and control offers a unique connection to the land, setting Kilchoman apart in the Scotch industry. Even when sourcing additional malt, the distillery ensures its distinct character by supplying mainland maltsters with Islay peat.

The Kilchoman story is rooted deeply in the island. Founder Anthony Wills and his wife Kathy moved to Islay in 2004 to build the farm distillery, continuing a family connection that dates back to the 1930s when Kathy’s grandparents first settled on the island. Today, Kilchoman remains proudly independent and run by two generations of the Wills family, with Anthony, Kathy, and their sons George, James, and Peter managing every aspect from production to global sales.

The team has grown from five to 50 employees, and Kilchoman whisky is now available in over 70 countries. To meet this global demand, the distillery has increased its production capacity from 100,000 litres of alcohol per year to 600,000 litres per year, as well as growing its barley production from 100 tonnes to 400 tonnes per year.

This milestone is a celebration of a family’s bold vision and unwavering commitment to provenance; a story of a family legacy forged on Islay.

Anthony Wills, Founder and Managing Director of Kilchoman Distillery, commented:

“Twenty years ago, many were sceptical about building a new distillery on Islay, but we knew the potential of reviving the farm distilling tradition. This anniversary is a testament to the dedication of our entire team, and to see our sons now driving the brand globally is incredibly rewarding. It is a genuine family commitment to sharing the true spirit of Islay.”

Earlier this spring, Kilchoman unveiled a special 20th Anniversary Cask Series comprising four releases, each a vatting of five specially selected casks: two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and an 18-year-old single malt Scotch whisky.

To mark two decades of production, Kilchoman is offering whisky enthusiasts the chance to win its first-ever 20-year-old release through an exclusive prize draw. This exceptional whisky will be drawn from Kilchoman’s Cask No. 1, the very first cask filled on December 14th, 2005, exactly 20 years later.

In keeping with Kilchoman’s deep-rooted connection to its island home, a portion of proceeds from online entries will be donated to local Islay charities, supporting vital community initiatives across the island.

Anthony Wills, Founder and Managing Director of Kilchoman Distillery, commented:

“Over the years, we’ve released three individual bottles from Cask No.1, at 3, 10, and 17 years of age, raising over £20,000 for Scottish charities. As we considered how to mark this 20-year milestone, it became clear that selling it outright would put it out of reach for many of the people who have supported Kilchoman from the beginning. Instead, we have decided to offer the bottle as part of a prize draw. “While only one person will ultimately win, this approach gives everyone an equal chance, not just collectors or investors with deep pockets, and hopefully, the winner will open and enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed being its curator for the past 20 years.”

The bottle is presented in a tactile, handcrafted casing that pays homage to the art of whisky making. Its layered lid reflects the distillery’s organic growth and evolution over the years, while the box itself showcases five distinct production techniques, created using paper sourced from fellow family business GF Smith.

Engraved on Islay, the glass bottle features a depiction of the distillery skyline, accompanied by a personal, handwritten note from Anthony Wills, a finishing touch that celebrates craftsmanship and connection.

To enter the prize draw, please visit the distillery website. Entrants can choose between an online entry of 15 tickets for £9 or a postal entry. The prize draw closes on 14th December 2025.