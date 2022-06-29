Neu: Strathearn New Make Spirit „The Heart“ von Douglas Laing

Im Jahr 2019 kaufte Douglas Laing die Strathearn Distillery. Einen Whisky von dort gibt es nur von unabhängigen Abfüllern aus der Zeit VOR der Übernahme, seit dem Kauf durch Douglas Laing ist es recht ruhig um Strathearn geworden (folgen Sie mal unserem Link, Sie finden nur eine Landing Page mit Möglichkeit, sich zu einem Newsletter anzumelden).

Nun aber veröffentlicht Douglas Laing den New Make der Brennerei unter dem Namen „The Heart“, und zwar in jener Stärke abgefüllt, in der er ins Fass kommt: 63,5% vol. Alkoholstärke. Gerade einmal 1800 Flaschen zu 20cl werden ab heute weltweit in den Handel kommen, zu einem Preis von 17,99 Pfund in UK. Eine interessante Gelegenheit für jene, die sich für den Charakter des Destillats von Brennereien interessieren.

Hier die offizielle Pressemitteilung:

Douglas Laing Unveils “The Heart” New Make Spirit from Strathearn Distillery

Douglas Laing & Co today announce the launch of Strathearn’s “The Heart” Single Malt New Make Spirit.

Offered at filling strength of 63.5% alcohol, the “White Whisky” is presented in a 20cl bottle and invites an aficionado audience to “sip and speculate” about the Single Malt Scotch Whisky to come from the Strathearn Distillery in future.

The family firm, having acquired the Perthshire Distillery in 2019, say they have since invested heavily in improving facilities, whilst insisting on preserving the hand-crafted, small batch approach to distillation.

Strathearn’s New Make Spirit is named “The Heart”, owing to the eponymous middle cut in the distillation process; the spirit that is collected and destined to later become Strathearn’s Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The Douglas Laing family describe their Strathearn New Make as “creamy” with a “mineral style” and a “hint of citrus”.

Strathearn’s Head Distiller, Angela Brown, said:

“Strathearn spirit is the product of a truly traditional art. From carrying the malt in, shovelling the spent grain out, careful steam control for a gentle and effective distillation – our involvement during the entire process is key. We nose and taste throughout every spirit distillation, paying close attention as we make our cut points. I am proud to be working towards something as special as the Strathearn Single Malt. Our new make spirit is a wonderful preview of the Whisky we will enjoy in the future.”

Chris Leggat, Managing Director, commented:

“Our “white whisky” is remarkably robust and rich, and 90% of the casks we use – predominantly wine and sherry casks – are first fill. The combination of a phenomenal new make and unwavering commitment to the best wood will result in our small distillery producing one MIGHTY Single Malt. It’s coming soon, but until then, we invite Whisky aficionados to sip and savour The Heart and speculate about the fantastic future promised by Strathearn”.

Strathearn “The Heart” New Make Spirit is strictly limited to no more than 1,800 bottles. Expected to retail at £17.99, “The Heart” will be available globally from specialist spirits retailers and online from 29th June 2022.

Tasting Notes

The nose opens in a mineral style, developing to creamy porridge with a touch of honey. More of that creamy character is evident on the palate, with butter and a warming yet gentle spiciness, running to a long and lingering finish with a hint of citrus zest and Malted barley.