Neu: Teeling Distillery Exclusive 20yo Loupiac Cask

Nur 240 Flaschen gibt es vom nur in der Teeling Brennerei in Dublin und deren Webshop erhältlichen Teeling Distillery Exclusive 20YR Loupiac Single Cask – ein Whisky, der in einem Dessertweinfass aus der Bordeaux-Region gefinisht und dann mit 53,8% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurde.

Der Teeling Distillery Exclusive 20YR Loupiac Single Cask ist um 240 Euro im Shop zu erhalten, Links dazu im Artikel unten:

New Teeling Whiskey Distillery Exclusive 20 Year Old Loupiac Cask

We are delighted to announce that our new Teeling Distillery Exclusive 20 Year Old Loupiac Cask is now available! This is definitely not one to be missed!



This limited-edition 20 Year Old Single Malt is amongst our very oldest vintages and was aged initially in an ex-bourbon cask before being transferred to a high quality Loupiac Cask for further maturation. One of Bordeaux’s lesser known dessert wines, the Loupiac Wine Cask-finish gifts an incredibly rich depth of flavour to this whiskey.



This rare whiskey was hand-selected by our Distillery team who were captured by it’s distinct notes of nectarine, burnt honey and berry jam quality.



Bottled at cask strength of 53.3% ABV with no chill filtration, resulting in a whiskey of true character! There are only 240 bottles of this exclusive Single Malt available to buy at Teeling Whiskey Distillery and on our Online Shop.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Honey, caramel sponge cake, nectarine, and lemon curd.

Taste: The mouth-coating palate reveals ginger, baked pear, dried apricot, honey and sweet bready malts.

Finish: Sweet vanilla oak, burnt honey, berry jam and caramelised citrus.

