Neue WhiskysSchottlandSpeyside

Neu: The Macallan Archival Series, Folio 6

Die sechste Abfüllung aus der Archival Serie wird wie immer über ein Lotteriesystem vergeben - Link im Artikel

Beam 2020 Laphroaig

Heute gibt es wieder einmal eine Neuheit aus der Destillerie Macallan zu vermelden: The Macallan Archival Series, Folio 6 ist soeben angekündigt worden. Die sechste Ausgabe der Serie wird natürlich wieder von einem Motiv einer alten Macallan-Werbung geziert.

Hier das, was die Brennerei über die Abfüllung zu sagen hat:

The sixth release in The Macallan Archival Series, Folio 6 celebrates a wonderfully witty advert, which cleverly featured ‘The Chairman’ as a Scotsman dancing the Highland fling over a pen and brush, the symbols of the advertising team of Holmes and Salaman.

At the time, The Macallan Chairman was Allan Shiach, who as a writer himself, was known to suggest the occasional idea to the brand’s creative team. Naturally, the two admen tended to bridle a little at these suggestions from above – but of course when it was The Macallan Chairman they could hardly demur.

Brows were furrowed. Misgivings were muttered. But the admen stuck to the creative task, and ultimately chose to feature the Chairman himself in their response to the gauntlet he had thrown down. The resulting campaign remains one of the brand’s most memorable, and to many, the most amusing.

Und auch die Verkostungsnotiz der Abfüllung, die wie üblich wieder über ein Lotteriesystem vergeben wird und 250 Pfund kostet (sie erreichen die Lotterie über Ihren Account bei Macallan), und einen Alkoholgehalt von 43% vol. hat, wollen wir Ihnen natürlich nicht vorenthalten:

  • COLOUR: Autumnal auburn.
  • NOSE: Orange and ginger followed by poached pear and vanilla with cinnamon and nutmeg, fresh oak with a hint of chocolate.
  • PALATE: Orange and sultana with ginger leading to soft milk chocolate.
  • FINISH: Ginger warmth and long.
