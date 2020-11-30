Montag, 30. November 2020, 18:22:35
Suche auf Seite
InterviewSchottlandIslands

MoM Blog: Interview mit Mark Bruce, Jura Brand Home Manager

Ein Gespräch über die Besonderheiten der Insel und der Whiskys aus der gleichnamigen Brennerei

Beam 2020 Bowmore

Mit einem Interview über Jura, die Destillerie und die Insel, und verschiedene Whiskys aus deren Brennblasen, bringt uns das Blog von Master of Malts Mark Bruce, den Brand Home Manager der Destillerie näher.

Zunächst geht es um die Insel und was sie so besonders macht, danach um die Range der Destillerie und wie sie die Besonderheiten der Insel widerspiegelt. So wird Mark Bruce danach gefragt, welche Whiskys von Jura man sich oder einem Freund zu Weihnachten schenken könnte:

MoM: If someone’s thinking of gifting a bottle of Jura for Christmas, where would you suggest they start?

MB: I’d suggest trying one (or both) of our new cask edition releases. Whether it’s the Jura Red Wine cask or the Jura Winter Edition, you simply can’t go wrong. Both of these are perfect for sharing with your friends and family, pairing with food, and mixing in your favourite cocktail.

Das gesamte Interview können Sie hier lesen.

Whiskyexperts Twitter
Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Neuer Online-Kurs „Inside Islay“ von Eye for Spirits startet am 1. Dezember
Nächster ArtikelNeu: The Macallan Archival Series, Folio 6

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Cocktails

Cocktail: Jura „Craighouse Rock“

Das zweite von vier winterlichen Cocktail-Rezepten mit Whisky - kuratiert von Mario Kappes, Global Advocacy & Education Manager bei BORCO
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Fremde Federn (121): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Islands

Serge verkostet: Ein Trio aus Jura

2x offiziell, 1x unabhängig
Weiterlesen
Islands

Jura bringt neue Abfüllung in der Cask Edition Series: Jura Winter Edition

Der Whisky wird allerdings vorerst (?) nur bei Tesco im Vereinigten Königreich im Regal zu finden sein
Weiterlesen
Irland

Fremde Federn (112): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Australien

Fremde Federn (110): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky
JJCorryIW Button
GaG Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
Kaspar Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Whiskyhaus Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

Cocktail: Lot No. 40 “Hot 40”

Cocktails
Das vierte winterliche Cocktail-Rezept mit Whisky - kuratiert von Mario Kappes, Global Advocacy & Education Manager bei BORCO
Weiterlesen

Glenlivet, Aberlour und Scapa mit neuen Distillery only Serien

Islands
Die neuen Abfüllungen kann man nur bei den jeweiligen Destillerien direkt beziehen
Weiterlesen

Neu: The Macallan Archival Series, Folio 6

Neue Whiskys
Die sechste Abfüllung aus der Archival Serie wird wie immer über ein Lotteriesystem vergeben - Link im Artikel
Weiterlesen

MoM Blog: Interview mit Mark Bruce, Jura Brand Home Manager

Interview
Ein Gespräch über die Besonderheiten der Insel und der Whiskys aus der gleichnamigen Brennerei
Weiterlesen

PR: Neuer Online-Kurs „Inside Islay“ von Eye for Spirits startet am 1. Dezember

Hintergrund
INSIDE ISLAY ist ein umfangreicher Online-Kurs mit Vor-Ort-Videos auf Islay, Inside-Videos und Tasting-Material zum Download
Weiterlesen

TTB-Neuheit: Octomore 12.3

Islay
Der dritte im Bunde ist nun ebenfalls enthüllt
Weiterlesen

Gewinnen Sie jetzt eine von 8 exklusiven Online-Verkostungen mit Laphroaig Ian Hunter Book 2!

Exclusiv
Ihre Chance, den 30 Jahre alten Laphroaig gemeinsam mit Brand Ambassador Tanja Bempreiksz zu verkosten!
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Lomond nicht aus Loch Lomond

Speyside
Zwei Raritäten aus Lomond-Stills, die nicht bei Loch Lomond standen
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Timorous Beastie Rectangle 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
LimitedWhisky

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats November 2020: Johnnie Walker Green Label 15yo

Blended Malt
Wir gratulieren „The Man Who Walked Around the World“ zu 200 Jahren Whisky-Geschichte
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Oktober 2020: Tobermory 12 yo

Exclusiv
Eine Destillerie mit einer wortwörtlich zu nehmenden "Alleinstellung" liefert diesmal unseren Whisky des Monats
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Whiskyauctioneer.om eröffnet Büro in Deutschland

Deutschland
Das Büro in Ratheim wird europäische Kunden z.B. mit Flaschenabholungen in deutschen Städten unterstützen
Weiterlesen

PR: Single Cask Collection – ein neuer unabhängiger Abfüller für Whiskymax Import

Highlands
Der unabhängige Abfüller aus Österreich wurde im Jahr 2007 gegründet
Weiterlesen

Hier sind die drei Gewinner von Whisky, Jahresmitgliedschaft und Tastings der Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS)!

Exclusiv
Wer hat die Preise gewonnen? Wir verraten es Ihnen!
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X