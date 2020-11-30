MoM Blog: Interview mit Mark Bruce, Jura Brand Home Manager

Mit einem Interview über Jura, die Destillerie und die Insel, und verschiedene Whiskys aus deren Brennblasen, bringt uns das Blog von Master of Malts Mark Bruce, den Brand Home Manager der Destillerie näher.

Zunächst geht es um die Insel und was sie so besonders macht, danach um die Range der Destillerie und wie sie die Besonderheiten der Insel widerspiegelt. So wird Mark Bruce danach gefragt, welche Whiskys von Jura man sich oder einem Freund zu Weihnachten schenken könnte:

MoM: If someone’s thinking of gifting a bottle of Jura for Christmas, where would you suggest they start?

MB: I’d suggest trying one (or both) of our new cask edition releases. Whether it’s the Jura Red Wine cask or the Jura Winter Edition, you simply can’t go wrong. Both of these are perfect for sharing with your friends and family, pairing with food, and mixing in your favourite cocktail.