Never Mind The Sherry: The Scotch Malt Whisky Society ehrt das Platin-Jubiläum der Queen mit Platinum Punk Pairing

Auch The Scotch Malt Whisky Society würdigt das Platin-Jubiläum der Queen (hier finden Sie alle offiziellen Informationen rund um die offiziellen Feierlichkeiten des 70. Jahrestages der Besteigung des Throns des Vereinigten Königreichs von Großbritannien und Nordirland durch Elizabeth II). Und wie wir es vom, laut Selbstbeschreibung, „unterhaltsamsten Whisky-Club der Welt“ erwarten dürfen, findet diese Ehrung und Würdigung auf eine eigene Art und Weise statt. Über den ganzen Juni bietet die Socitey in den Mitgliederräumen ihren Punk Afternoon Tea an. Zu diesem nachmittäglichen Vergnügen gehört die Eiscreme „Bohemian Raspberry“ mit Whisky-Geschmack und die Sonderabfüllung „One Fancies a Sherry“.

Alles Weitere zu diesem Platinum Punk Pairing sowie die offiziellen Verkostungsnotizen zu Cask No 108.58 ‘One Fancies a Sherry’ finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

NEVER MIND THE SHERRY:

THE SCOTCH MALT WHISKY SOCIETY LAUNCH PLATINUM PUNK PAIRING FOR JUBILEE

Victorious, punk, and glorious! The world’s most entertaining whisky club have launched a special bottling paired with whisky-flavoured ice cream ‘Bohemian Raspberry’ for the Platinum Jubilee, with alternative Punk Afternoon Tea experiences at Members Rooms throughout June

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) are saluting the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the launch of a special bottling ‘One Fancies a Sherry’ available to members on Monday, 30th May. The ever-playful whisky club will be hosting Punk Afternoon Tea experiences in their UK Members Rooms throughout June where the limited-edition whisky-flavoured ice cream ‘Bohemian Raspberry’ will be available for only £10.

‘One fancies a Sherry’ Cask No 108.58 is bottled specifically for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. ‘One fancies a Sherry’ falls under the Society flavour profile Deep, Rich & Dried Fruits, available to members at £72.90 at: smws.com.

SMWS are hosting Platinum Punk Pairings at UK Members Rooms through June, including events at Edinburgh’s Kaleidoscope Bar which won Global Whisky Bar of the Year 2022 at the recent Whisky Magazine awards.

Commenting on the celebration Helen Stewart, Head of Membership said:

“The Society is all about having fun, and this felt like the perfect opportunity to show the world our playful side. The release emphasises what we stand for at the Society – unconventional, playful experiences for people who really love whisky. We wish The Queen the very best on her Platinum Jubilee and hope she can relax with a wee dram over the weekend.”

FULLL TASTING NOTES

Cask No 108.58 ‘One Fancies a Sherry’

Age: 13 Years

ABV: 55.0%

Distilled Date: 4 August 2008

Flavour Profile: Deep, Rich & Dried Fruits

Speyside

Tasting notes:

On the nose we discovered “two sides of a coin”. One being dark chocolate cherry liqueurs while, flipping it over, there was a funky scent of roasted beetroot and goat cheese tart. Massive on the palate, a creamy spicy jalapeno jam next to toasted, flaked almonds and a coffee bitterness in the finish. Diluted, an apple and cinnamon turnover, prune juice and on the other side, mushroom pie and tar. While to taste, hoisin sauce, ginger cake and glace cherries. After 11 years in an ex-bourbon hogshead, we transferred this whisky into a first fill barrique from a privately owned small bodegas, now in its 9th generation, that focuses exclusively on the Pedro Ximenez grape.