Powerscourt Distillery: Nach Abgang von Noel Sweeney wird John Cashman Head of Whiskey

Wie wir vor einer Woche berichteten, hat Noel Sweeney seine Position als Master Distiller bei der irischen Powerscourt Distillery zurückgelegt, um sich einer neuen, noch nicht offiziell verkündeten, Aufgabe zu widmen.

Nun übernimmt dort John Cashman die Position als Head of Whiskey und wird dort neue Produkte, sprich Whiskeys, entwickeln – er war zuvor Global Brand Ambassador für Bourbon, Scotch und Irish Whiskey bei Beam Suntory, nachdem er in dieser Position bei der Cooley Distillery arbeitete.

John Cashman schreibt in seiner Timeline auf LinkedIn:

Delighted to announce I have joined The Powerscourt distillery on a full time basis as Head of whiskey – New product development and corporate strategy.

As a proud Wicklow man, I am delighted to get this opportunity to work with a local distillery and help guide the business through the exciting times that lay ahead. The Irish whiskey industry is vibrant and the Powerscourt distillery is most definitely at the vanguard of the new wave of modern Irish distillers. I look forward to working with the Fercullen brand and releasing new whiskeys that continue the quality and excellence as laid down by former Master Distiller and friend, Noel Sweeney.