PR: Ardnamurchan Distillery produziert wieder und bringt den ersten Single Malt noch in diesem Jahr

Wer die schottische Brennereiszene verfolgt, der weiß, dass die Ardnamurchan Distillery an der Westküste der Highlands so wie viele andere Destillerien in den letzten Monaten wegen Covid-19 im Shutdown war und die Produktion eingestellt hat. Nun aber hat die dem unabhängigen Abfüller Adelphi gehörende Brennerei den Betrieb wieder aufgenommen und informiert darüber in einer Aussendung, ebenso wie über die Wiedereröffnung des Besucherzentrums.

Auch ihr erster offizieller Single Malt wird noch in diesem Jahr erhältlich sein (als solcher könnte er schon seit 2017 verkauft werden, aber man wollte ihn über die Mindestlagerdauer hinaus reifen lassen) – und wenn er hält, was die AD-Abfüllungen versprochen haben, dann kann man sich sehr darauf freuen.

Hier ausgesuchte Infos aus der Aussendung:

The End of the Beginning – Updates from June, July & August

Hello again to our dear friends around the world. We hope you have all remained safe and well throughout the continuing situation this summer.

As we mentioned on our last newsletter, we are delighted to announce that following a complete shutdown Ardnamurchan Distillery is back in full production.

As promised we have some concrete updates on our first ever Ardnamurchan Single Malt, which has been progressing nicely. We’ve even had the pleasure of receiving crucial feedback from a couple of the industry’s most well-known personalities.

We also have a long-awaited date for the partial reopening of our Visitor Centre.

We have continued to partake in virtual whisky tastings both domestically and internationally, we hope many of you have had the chance to sit in and e-sip along with us.

As some of you may have seen on social media, we have also welcomed a new recruit to our sales team. You’ll be seeing a lot more of him in the coming months!

Back in Production

We were full of emotion as our dedicated production staff returned to work and our faithful distillery slowly spluttered back to life after an unexpected slumber. The return of familiar malty aromas to the atmosphere has been most welcome!

Our inboxes have been inundated with visitor requests as the peninsula begins to return to a semblance of normality. We are aware many local businesses have reopened but are taking the utmost care to do so ourselves. Steps are being taken to reopen the Visitor Centre Shop. Tentatively, it looks like we’ll be open for visitors again from early September, but clearly this is an ever-changing situation so bear with us as we try our best to open in a safe, socially distant manner.

For the foreseeable future we won’t be able to offer distillery tours unfortunately. Believe us, we would love to be entertaining you all too!

Ardnamurchan Single Malt

We know you are all on tenterhooks awaiting the release of our much-anticipated, first ever Ardnamurchan Single Malt.

After an intense (and horribly arduous of course!) period of sampling, blending, resampling, tweaking, revisiting and discussing, we have now selected the liquid which will go into our first batch.

Importantly, our entire production team tasted a few options blind before making the all-important decision. We also had the pleasure of receiving crucial feedback from two legends of the industry; Charles Maclean and Dave Broom.

Our branding and packaging is now in the final stages of approval and we are on schedule to release this Autumn.

Keep your eyes peeled for more details coming soon, we can’t wait to share our imagery with you all!

New Recruit

As some of you may have seen on our social media channels recently, we are delighted to welcome a new Sales Executive to the Adelphi and Ardnamurchan family; Graeme Mackay. Graeme has been in the industry for several years now, with a wealth of experience in hospitality, retail and independent bottling. He’ll be assisting us in launching Ardnamurchan Single Malt in the UK and further afield, and you’ll be seeing a lot more of him soon. Please join us in wishing him well for the future!