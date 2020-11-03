Dienstag, 03. November 2020, 11:48:05
PR: Besucherzentrum von Highland Park ab 4. November wieder geöffnet

Auch wenn man momentan wohl eher nicht auf die Orkneys reisen kann, ist das eine gute Nachricht

Beam 2020 Bowmore

Gute Nachrichten sind gute Nachrichten, auch wenn man persönlich nichts davon hat, und darum bringen wir diese hier sehr gerne: Das Besucherzentrum der Destillerie Highland Park auf den Orkneys ist ab morgen, den 4. November, wieder geöffnet.

Man hat die Zeit des Lockdowns genutzt und einige Veränderungen und Verbesserungen am Zentrum vorgenommen, so zum Beispiel neue Displays gestaltet.

Voranmeldungen sind verpflichtend, dann kann man aber wieder verschiedene Touren buchen, wie die Brennerei schreibt:

OUR DISTILLERY VISITOR CENTRE IS OPEN!

We couldn’t be happier to let you know that our Visitor Centre re-opens on Wednesday 4th November. We’ve missed you and can’t wait to welcome you back – especially as we’ve had a bit of a makeover during lockdown and now have fantastic new displays to show off our range of whiskies and exclusive Highland Park merchandise.

We’ll be open from Tuesday through to Saturday, from 10am until 5pm each day, and all bookings must be made in advance. For full details of our available tours visit our website. For enquiries, email us on tours@highlandparkwhisky.com.

Our measures to keep you safe

In line with the most up-to-date Scottish Government safety guidance, we can only welcome five people (from a maximum of two households) on each tour, accompanied by a tour guide. When you visit, we’ll ask you to wear face coverings, observe physical distancing (from any of the people not in your own household) and use hand sanitiser when you arrive, when you leave and at various points on the tour route. You’ll find a link to our full procedures and protocols at the bottom of this newsletter. They are mandatory and must be followed by everyone.

Honour and Pride Tour

We offer a number of different tours including our Honour and Pride Tour. Lasting an hour and a half, it is a great introduction to the world of Highland Park. As well as a short film about the distillery and the history of Highland Park (accompanied by a dram of our ‘malt of the month’) you’ll enjoy a journey around our famous malt floor, our new kiln, our beautiful pagoda roofs, the mash house, the still house and an updated Story Of Wood display in Warehouse No. 12. You’ll finish up in the Eunson Room (think comfy leather armchairs and a roaring fire!) for a guided tasting of 12 Year Old Viking Honour and 18 Year Old Viking Pride. Tempted? It’s £30 per person, so contact us on tours@highlandparkwhisky.com to book now!

Highland Park. Photo credit: yashima on VisualHunt / CC BY-SA
