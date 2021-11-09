PR: Bushmills ernennt Alex Thomas zum neuen Master Blender

Bushmills gibt heute die Ernennung von Alex Thomas zum Master Blender der Old Bushmills Distillery, der ältesten lizenzierten Whiskybrennerei der Welt, bekannt.

Alex ist seit 2014 Teil des Bushmills-Teami und tritt jetzt die Nachfolge von Helen Mulholland an, die vor fast 30 Jahren ihre lange Karriere bei The Old Bushmills Distillery begann.

Wir gratulieren Alex Thomas zu ihrer neuen Aufgabe, zu der wir ihr viel Erfolg und ebenso viel Spaß wünschen. Weitere Infos zu Alex Thomas finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

BUSHMILLS® IRISH WHISKEY APPOINTS ALEX THOMAS AS NEW MASTER BLENDER

Bushmills, County Antrim, 9th November 2021: Bushmills® Irish Whiskey today announced the appointment of Alex Thomas as Master Blender at The Old Bushmills Distillery, the world’s oldest licenced whiskey distillery.

Building on the legacy of generations of Bushmills’ whiskey makers, Alex will take responsibility for selection and management of the casks for Bushmills famous single malt, nurturing the Bushmills Irish Whiskey portfolio of premium blends and aged single malts, and new product development.

Born in Ballymoney, just 15 minutes from The Old Bushmills Distillery, Alex succeeds Helen Mulholland who began her long career at The Old Bushmills Distillery almost 30 years ago.

Alex joined the Bushmills team in 2004 and since then she has spent over 17 years honing her craft, fascinated in particular, by the maturation phase of the whiskey making process. This interest, and her initial experiences led to experimentation with different taste profiles and ultimately, her development of The Sexton Single Malt, where she was appointed as Master Blender in 2017.

Speaking about her new role, Alex Thomas, said: “It is a privilege to be appointed as Master Blender for Bushmills Irish Whiskey. The Old Bushmills Distillery is a very special place and I’m excited to explore my passion for developing new whiskeys and experimenting with different casks and flavours, while still maintaining the iconic Bushmills taste and quality.

“The craftmanship and passion that goes into Bushmills is something that has truly captured my imagination. Whiskey fans know Bushmills Irish Whiskey for the brand’s 400 years of quality and taste, so part of my job will be ensuring that we continue to meet that high standard.

“It is a really exciting time for Bushmills, and I look forward to seeing what the future brings both here at The Distillery and in the industry as a whole. I am very honoured to be a part of the amazing history and heritage and I look forward to using the wisdom and experience I have inherited from those who have gone before me.”

Colum Egan, Bushmills Master Distiller, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Alex Thomas as Master Blender at The Old Bushmills Distillery. Over the years Alex has demonstrated exceptional skills in the art of blending and her passion and pursuit of excellence has truly made her one of the rising stars in Irish whiskey.

“I look forward to continuing to with work with Alex in her new role and I am excited for the future of Bushmills Irish Whiskey. Alex will do an amazing job as she possesses the knowledge, expertise, and dedication to make an amazing Master Blender.”