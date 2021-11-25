PR: Caskshare stellt The Collective vor

Zu Beginn des Jahres stellte sich Caskshare bereits bei uns vor. Die Plattform bietet die Möglichkeit, Anteile an Fässern zu erwerben und sich so Flaschen dieser Single Casks Whiskys zu sichern. Mit The Collective erweitert Caskshare nun sein Angebot: Die Kollektiv-Mitglieder können den Reifeprozess der Fässer begleiten und nachvollziehen. Sie erhalten alle 6 Monate Verkostungspakete mit Fassproben. Diese Samples können aus Fässern stammen, die kurz vor der Abfüllung stehen, aber auch aus Casks, die gerade erst befüllt wurden und noch am Beginn der Reifung sind. Weitere Infos zu The Collective finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Aussendung:

Caskshare Launches The Collective

Since its launch earlier this year, Caskshare has been bringing an array of specialist cask sellers to the market, revolutionising the way that consumers engage with distilleries and cask owners to experience single cask whiskies, a bottle at a time. Buyers can choose from a wide range of casks, from more traditional ex-Bourbon to innovative casks such as Barossa Valley ex-red wine and Tokaji Aszú casks, all of which are uniquely imparted with distinctive flavours and aromas.

The brand is now set to launch The Collective, which gives whisky lovers the opportunity to access new cask releases, Collective-only exclusive distillery releases, as well as plenty of other perks and benefits throughout the year. Members of The Collective (priced at £125 per year) will receive tasting packs full of samples of the finest maturing spirit stock every 6 months, allowing the unique chance of experiencing whisky as it is developing, getting inside the processes involved in making whisky and helping them make their selections for their own personal collection. Cask samples will range from mature casks nearing their bottling date to young casks starting on their maturation journey, delivered directly to their door.

As a unique feature of The Collective, Caskshare is also launching their BarrelBank, allowing members to save funds and choose the whisky they want when they want. All funds used from the Caskshare BarrelBank attract a 5% interest which can be used in conjunction with additional exclusive discounts on selected caskshares and the luxury ready bottled shop.