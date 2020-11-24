PR: Glenfiddich startet neue Werbekampagne mit Schauspielerin Michelle Dockery

Sie war Lady Mary Crawley in Downtown Abbey und spielt gemeinsam mit Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding und Hugh Grant in Guy Ritchie’s neuem Film „The Gentleman“ – und sie ist das Testimonial in der neuen Werbekampagne von Glenfiddich, die das Unternehmen gestern in London vorstellte. Noch können wir Ihnen keine Sujets oder Spots der neuen Kampagne zeigen, die neue Zielgruppen an Whisky heranführen soll, aber wir können Ihnen, dank einer Presseaussendung, die Gedanken hinter der Kampagne und Michell Dockery näher vorstellen:

Glenfiddich Whisky breaks the mould with brand new campaign featuring Michelle Dockery

LONDON, 23rd November 2020 – Today, Glenfiddich reveals an exciting new campaign with award-winning actress Michelle Dockery. The Essex-born talent features as a woman confident in her stride, full of power and poise, captured in striking still images by VOGUE photographer and activist Misan Harriman at Lyaness in London.

A gifted actress, singer and champion of female empowerment, Michelle’s diverse body of work and life experiences embody Glenfiddich’s maverick spirit. Having forged her own path, Michelle personifies Glenfiddich’s history of challenging itself to break new ground, by continuing to ask where next? This is the ethos that continues to drives its reputation as the world’s most awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Famed for her diverse roles, from the headstrong Lady Mary in Downton Abbey, to the no holds barred female lead Rosalind Pearson in The Gentlemen, Glenfiddich, together with Harriman, has reimagined whisky imagery through a contemporary lens, with Michelle at the forefront.

Captured in a bright and natural environment, the vision was to progress the perception of whisky to new audiences, breaking the mould to encourage greater gender inclusivity in the industry. Each facet of the creative was chosen to reflect a modern woman making her own choices, with femininity reflected in styling of soft fabrics and relaxed tailoring.

Talking of her involvement in Glenfiddich’s campaign, Michelle commented:

“I am thrilled to be a part of Glenfiddich’s new campaign which celebrates mavericks. That’s what drove me to be a part of this latest campaign. The shoot is authentic, it reflects a modern woman making her own choices: being both feminine and strong, while enjoying whisky.”

Maria Ropero-Ortiz, Senior Brand Manager, Glenfiddich, said:

“Michelle Dockery is a change maker in her own right. She perfectly embodies the distinctive, inclusive and confident nature of Glenfiddich. With her resilience and enduring spirit, Michelle shows that self-assurance and quiet confidence speak volumes. She is a powerful representation of our brand, inspiring greater conversations and considerations of women in whisky.”

The campaign features Glenfiddich Grand Cru 23-Year-Old, a rich and indulgent single-malt whisky which enjoys long maturation in American and European oak casks before finishing in rare French cuvée wine casks that used to house the world’s most extraordinary wines.

This project is part of Glenfiddich’s Where Next, a global campaign communicating the uncertain and challenging journey of growth. A bold new direction for Glenfiddich, the Where Next platform unifies the proposition of the brand across the world as it steps forward with strength, serving a reminder to its audience: the shape shifters, game changers and mavericks of the world, that we need to shed our armour in order to grow.

Glenfiddich Grand Cru is available for purchase online for £220 (70cl).