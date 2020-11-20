PR: Islay of Raasay Distillery als Brand Experience des Jahres bei den Scottish Whisky Awards 2020 ausgezeichnet

Die Isle of Raasay Distillery, auf der zwischen Skye und dem schottischen Festland gelegenen Insel gleichen Namens gelegen, freut sich über die prestigeträchtige Wahl zur Brand Experience des Jahres bei den Scottish Whisky Awards 2020. Diese Auszeichnung wird an jene Brennereien vergeben, die ihre Marke für die Konsumenten besonders eindrucksvoll erlebbar machen, sei es in der Destillerie selbst oder auf virtuellem Weg.

Wir gratulieren der Destillerie ganz herzlich – mehr über die Auszeichnung und die Brennerei, die dieser Tage ihren ersten Whisky veröffentlicht, finden Sie in der untenstehenden Presseaussendung, die auch die Einladung zu zwei virtuellen Tastings zu Weihnachten und zur Robert Burns Night enthält:

ISLE OF RAASAY DISTILLERY SCOOPS PRESTIGIOUS INDUSTRY AWARD

BRAND EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR AT THE SCOTTISH WHISKY AWARDS 2020

The Isle of Raasay Distillery scooped Brand Experience of the Year at the prestigious Scottish Whisky Awards last night (19/11/2020).

The virtual ceremony celebrating the best in the Scotch whisky industry was hosted by Broadcaster Des Clarke.

In a year when social distancing became the norm and physical distillery tours were put on hold, the Isle of Raasay Distillery did not miss a beat in preparing virtual tours of the distillery and virtual tasting events live from the distillery.

The judges said the Isle of Raasay Distillery’s brand experience:

“stood out as the most exciting, innovative, and informative entry, and made the judges want to head there immediately! Not only was it a strong entry, it showed distinct character of brand throughout.”

Isle of Raasay Distillery Co-founder Alasdair Day said:

“We are delighted to win Brand Experience of the Year against stiff competition at this year’s Scottish Whisky Awards. “We have been so thankful to be able to continue introducing people, virtually, to the Isle of Raasay Distillery story and spirit from the comfort and safety of their own homes this year. “Our virtual tastings give whisky fans exclusive access to our unreleased spirit, drawn straight from the casks, and we have been delighted with the feedback so far. “We cover a lot of ground on our virtual tastings, from oak species, to spirit types, our mineral-rich Isle of Raasay water and Raasay characters, but most importantly, we have loved previewing a deconstruction of our forthcoming signature Isle of Raasay Single Malt, released in May 2021. Lots of people have enjoyed sampling our six signature recipe casks – peated and unpeated ex-Rye Whiskey casks, fresh Chinkapin oak casks, and ex-Bordeaux red wine casks – and having fun trying to replicate our future signature single malt recipe with their leftover cask samples!”

This triumph follows the Isle of Raasay Distillery’s success at the 2019 awards, when they were awarded Tourism Destination of The Year 2019.

The distillery will be hosting a special Christmas Virtual Tasting on 28th December 2020 and Burns Night Tasting on 22nd January 2021 – get your tasting pack and tickets here (RRP £40): https://raasaydistillery.com/raasay-whisky/virtual-tastings/

The independently owned Isle of Raasay Distillery opened in September 2017. The Isle of Raasay (Old Norse for roe deer island) lies off the west coast of Scotland in the Inner Hebrides, a short ferry journey from the Isle of Skye, and the perfect location for distilling, maturing and bottling island whisky.

Other nominees in the Brand Experience of the Year category were Bunnahabhain Distillery, Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery, Loch Lomond Whiskies.

As a young brand being built from scratch, these virtual tastings help increase the reach of the distillery and give access to exclusive unreleased spirit and Raasay characters live from the distillery.