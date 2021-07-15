PR: Maker’s Mark Bourbon mit zahlreichen Preisen bei internationalen Wettbewerben ausgezeichnet

Spirituosenwettbewerbe sind aus verschiedensten Gründen auch in der Whiskybranche von Bedeutung: Sie sind ein eigener Wirtschaftszweig, geben den Marketingabteilungen der Unternehmen Futter für die Kommunikation und sind auch für Konsumenten eine gewisse Orientierungshilfe in der Vielzahl von Angeboten – wenn man um die Bedeutung der einzelnen Wettbewerbe und Wettbewerbsarten weiß (ein ausführlicher und hilfreicher Artikel dazu vom Master of the Quaich Bernhard Schäfer unter dem Titel „Spirituosenwettbewerbe – ein Blick hinter die Kulissen“ gibt ihnen interessante Einblicke dazu).

Diese kommunikative Kraft, die man durch Wettbewerbe erhält, nutzt auch Maker’s Mark, der Kentucky Bourbon mit dem roten Wachsverschluss, denn er hat bei diversen internationalen Bewerben Preise erhalten und präsentiert seine Lorbeeren mit einer Presseaussendung den Konsumenten. Was genau man in der Destillerie in Loretto, Kentucky, zu sagen hat, lesen Sie nachfolgend im englischsprachigen Pressetext:

Maker’s Mark® Bourbons Earn Top Honors at Spirits Industry’s Most Prestigious Tasting Competitions

Iconic Kentucky Producer’s Classic Maker’s Mark Expressions as well as Wood-Finished and Custom Offerings Named Among Best Bourbons of 2021

LORETTO, Ky., July 14, 2021 — Maker’s Mark®, the iconic, red wax-dipped Kentucky Bourbon, created in Loretto, Kentucky in 1953, is proving that that its time-tested whisky still has what it takes to please the most discerning of palates, with top marks across its portfolio at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, International Whisky Competition, Ultimate Spirits Challenge and the International Wine & Spirit Competition.

Black Bourbon Society (BBS)’s collaboration with the Maker’s Mark Private Selection® program, the Black Bourbon Society’s Maker’s Mark® Private Selection: Recipe 2, has led the way as one of the world’s best bourbons of 2021, with numerous best-in-class designations and high scores from judges. The limited release, made by finishing fully-matured cask strength Maker’s Mark Bourbon in a single secondary barrel featuring a custom selection of ten proprietary oak finishing staves, was named Best Bourbon and Best American Whiskey overall at the 12th annual International Whiskey Competition (IWC); awarded 96 points and the Chairman’s Trophy as the top small batch bourbon at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC); and earned 98 points and a medal of „Spirit Gold – Outstanding“ at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC).

Results for other Maker’s Mark limited release, wood stave-finished bourbons, often described as some of the best values for bourbon hunters searching for special and unique releases, continued to prove the portfolio’s depth and quality with additional wins. The Maker’s Mark® CommUNITY Batch, a collaborative 2020 release benefiting hospitality non-profit The LEE Initiative, and the only blended whisky in Maker’s Mark’s lineup, was named a „Finalist“ and earned 95 points at the USC, as well as a „Gold“ medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). The Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series 2020 Limited Release received „Spirit Gold“ with 96 points at IWSC and its 2021 counterpart, the Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series 2021 Limited Release: FAE-01 earned its own „Gold“ at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC).

The classic Maker’s Mark portfolio also impressed, with its Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon being awarded a „Double Gold“ medal at the SFWSC, the competition’s highest medal tier. Judges at the USC agreed, awarding the iconic bourbon an impressive 91 points. Rounding out the lineup, Maker’s Mark Cask Strength earned 95 points and a „Spirit Gold“ title at IWSC as well as another „Gold“ medal at the SFWSC, while Maker’s Mark 101 was named a „Great Value“ and awarded 93 points at USC.

„We’ve always been proud of each and every bottle of bourbon that comes out of our distillery here at Star Hill Farm, and it’s incredibly gratifying to see that the bourbon we’re making is something that whisky fans genuinely enjoy and continue to get excited about,“

said Rob Samuels 8th Generation Whisky Maker and Grandson of Maker’s Mark Founders Bill and Margie Samuels.