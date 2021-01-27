PR: Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers und Càrn Mòr gewinnen Top-Designpreise

Bei Morrsion Scotch Whisky Distillers und deren Marke Càrn Mòr freut man sich über die Anerkennung für das kürzliche Redesign bei internationalen Design-Wettbewerben. Ein wenig mehr über das Unternehmen und vor allem die Auszeichnungen können Sie untenstehend in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung lesen:

MORRISON SCOTCH WHISKY DISTILLERS AND CÀRN MÒR BRANDS RECEIVE TOP DESIGN AWARDS

Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers Redesigned Portfolio Wins Two Global Design Awards

A double accolade has been received by Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, less than 6 months after rebranding. Both the revamped corporate identity and their exclusive Càrn Mòr whisky brand have been recognised by the World Brand Design Society Awards this month.

Glasgow-based design agency, Thirst Craft, who were also ranked by the Society as the top global design agency for the second consecutive year, received a gold award for their work on the Càrn Mòr redesign and a silver award for the brand identity for Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers.

With a whisky legacy that spans across five generations, the Morrison family required a new brand identity for their latest chapter, Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, under the sole ownership of Brian and Jamie Morrison.

Guided by the company’s three core values — Patience, Intuition and Integrity — Thirst set about creating a timeless identity that would reflect the gravitas of the family name and could be applied throughout their diverse portfolio.

An ‘M’ is at the heart of the new logo, surrounded by hand-drawn detail inspired by the fields of golden barley which surround the distillery in Perthshire.

A bold, simplified version of the logo sits at the neck of the custom glass bottle that was designed to unite Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers’ portfolio under one name. Embossed into the base of the brand are the company’s values and each bottle is finished with a custom highly-detailed stopper engraved with the full logo.

Càrn Mòr has been the first of Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers’ range to be designed by Thirst Craft. Each release offers a selection of whiskies from single or limited casks from distilleries across Scotland, each with their own individual character and story. Where many distilleries strive for consistency across larger batches, Càrn Mòr is able to release unadulterated expressions from these distilleries using traditional methods, meaning it is as close to drinking straight from the cask as possible.

Thirst’s design celebrates the unique properties of each whisky. Borrowing from the language and style of lab sample labels, combined with stenciled typography like the chalked information found on casks, each bottle feels like a product of the cask itself.

Douglas Crawford, Managing Director, said

“We are delighted with the bold new designs Thirst Craft has created for our company identity and across our portfolio, ensuring the high quality of the liquid within each bottle we produce is reflected in the branding.”

Matt Burns, Thirst’s Creative Director, said

„Partnering with the Morrison team to help them realise the next chapter of their brand has been an absolute joy. With five generations of rich heritage, we wanted our work to honour their legacy and timeless values. We’re delighted this partnership has been recognised on World Brand Design Society’s global stage.

