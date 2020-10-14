PR: Neu von Douglas Laing – Die Scallywag “Winter Warmer” Limited Edition

Von Douglas Laing gibt es Neues zu vermelden: Mit der Scallywag “Winter Warmer” Limited Edition kommt eine neue Variante des Blended Malts aus der Speyside in die Regale der Händler – in Fassstärke, 10 Jahre alt, aus PX- und Olorosofässern, auf 3000 Flaschen limitiert und mit Schal. In UK wird der Scallywag “Winter Warmer” Limited Edition £49.99 kosten, ab 1. November wird er auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein, UVP: 49,97 €.

Hier alle Infos aus der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung dazu:

Douglas Laing’s Scallywag Reveals “Winter Warmer” Limited Edition

Leading distiller, blender and bottler Douglas Laing & Co today unveils the limited edition Scallywag Cask Strength Winter Edition.

Joining the classic Scallywag Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky and continually-available 10 Years Old offering, the seasonal release is strictly limited to just 3000 bottles globally. Matured exclusively in a combination of Oloroso and Pedro Ximinéz Sherry butts and offered at a natural cask strength of 52.6%, official tasting notes are said to “reflect the Whisky’s deep, amber colour” and include “bold notes of dark fruits, rich cocoa, subtle tobacco and warming winter spices.”

The latest innovation from the award-winning Speyside Malt brand carries a festive red-and-white striped scarf around the bottle neck; a “fun addition” that the firm says renders it “the perfect gift for the season of giving”.

Says Cara Laing, Director of Whisky in her family business:

“We’re delighted to unveil this latest innovation in the Scallywag portfolio, rounding off a year of positive growth for our Speyside Malt brand. The Cask Strength Winter Edition combines a very fun pack with truly serious Whisky – matured exclusively in Spanish Sherry casks, this big, feisty, fruity and festive dram is the ultimate warmer for those dark, chilly Winter nights.”

Scallywag Winter Edition is available in specialist spirits retailers and online and is expected to retail at £49.99.