Mittwoch, 14. Oktober 2020, 12:43:46
Suche auf Seite
Neue WhiskysPRSchottlandSpeyside

PR: Neu von Douglas Laing – Die Scallywag “Winter Warmer” Limited Edition

Der freundliche Hund aus der Speyside - jetzt aus Sherryfässern und mit Schal

Von Douglas Laing gibt es Neues zu vermelden: Mit der Scallywag “Winter Warmer” Limited Edition kommt eine neue Variante des Blended Malts aus der Speyside in die Regale der Händler – in Fassstärke, 10 Jahre alt, aus PX- und Olorosofässern, auf 3000 Flaschen limitiert und mit Schal. In UK wird der Scallywag “Winter Warmer” Limited Edition £49.99 kosten, ab 1. November wird er auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein, UVP: 49,97 €.

Hier alle Infos aus der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung dazu:

Douglas Laing’s Scallywag Reveals “Winter Warmer” Limited Edition

Leading distiller, blender and bottler Douglas Laing & Co today unveils the limited edition Scallywag Cask Strength Winter Edition.

Joining the classic Scallywag Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky and continually-available 10 Years Old offering, the seasonal release is strictly limited to just 3000 bottles globally. Matured exclusively in a combination of Oloroso and Pedro Ximinéz Sherry butts and offered at a natural cask strength of 52.6%, official tasting notes are said to “reflect the Whisky’s deep, amber colour” and include “bold notes of dark fruits, rich cocoa, subtle tobacco and warming winter spices.”

The latest innovation from the award-winning Speyside Malt brand carries a festive red-and-white striped scarf around the bottle neck; a “fun addition” that the firm says renders it “the perfect gift for the season of giving”.

Says Cara Laing, Director of Whisky in her family business:

“We’re delighted to unveil this latest innovation in the Scallywag portfolio, rounding off a year of positive growth for our Speyside Malt brand. The Cask Strength Winter Edition combines a very fun pack with truly serious Whisky – matured exclusively in Spanish Sherry casks, this big, feisty, fruity and festive dram is the ultimate warmer for those dark, chilly Winter nights.”

Scallywag Winter Edition is available in specialist spirits retailers and online and is expected to retail at £49.99.

Vorheriger ArtikelExklusiv: Interview mit Alasdair Day, Mitbegründer & Master Distiller der Isle of Raasay Distillery

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Lowlands

PR: Neu von Douglas Laing – Old Particular Spiritualist Harmony Edition

Der Single Grain aus Cameronbridge wird auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein - er reifte 28 Jahre lang in einem Sherryfass
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

PR: Big Peat verkündet sein 10. Weihnachtsfest – Christmas Limited Edition in Fassstärke

Ist denn schon Weihnachten? Ja. Ist es.
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

Das sind die Gewinner der 3 Flaschen der limitierten The Epicurean Munich Edition von Douglas Laing!

Drei glückliche Whiskyexperts-Leser dürfen sich über die streng limitiere Somderausgabe freuen - sind Sie dabei?
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

Letzte Chance! Gewinnen Sie 3x den brandneuen limitierten The Epicurean Munich Edition von Douglas Laing!

Das Bremer Spirituosen Contor und Whiskyexperts verlosen den fassstarken und auf 600 Flaschen limitierten Lowlander - made in and for Munich
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

Nur noch eine Woche – Gewinnen Sie 3x den brandneuen limitierten The Epicurean Munich Edition von Douglas Laing!

Das Bremer Spirituosen Contor und Whiskyexperts verlosen den fassstarken und auf 600 Flaschen limitierten Lowlander - made in and for Munich
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

PR: Zwei neue permanente Bottlings bei den „Remarkable Regional Malts“: Big Peat 12yo und The Epicurean 12yo

Die Blended Malts aus Islay und den Lowlands verstärken die Range des unabhängigen Abfüllers Douglas Laing
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Button Kirsch Whisky
GaG Partnerbutton
Bruichladdich 125×125
Whiskybotschaft Button
Kaspar Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

PR: Neu von Douglas Laing – Die Scallywag “Winter Warmer” Limited Edition

Neue Whiskys
Der freundliche Hund aus der Speyside - jetzt aus Sherryfässern und mit Schal
Weiterlesen

Exklusiv: Interview mit Alasdair Day, Mitbegründer & Master Distiller der Isle of Raasay Distillery

Exclusiv
Zum Erscheinen des ersten Single Malts der Isle of Raasay Distillery haben wir ein Interview über Whisky und Destillerie geführt
Weiterlesen

Video: Ralfy verkostet Glendronach 18yo (Review #847)

Highlands
Für Ralfy ist der Glendronach 18yo DER Standard bei Sherryabfüllungen - und erhält eine hohe Wertung
Weiterlesen

Midleton Very Rare 2020 erschienen

Irland
Der Whiskey ist sozusagen das Abschiedsgeschenk von Brian Nation
Weiterlesen

PR: Michter’s kündigt die erste Abfüllung von 25 Jahre alten Bourbon seit drei Jahren an

Neue Whiskys
So alte Bourbon-Abfüllungen sind sehr selten. Und deshalb auch nicht billig.
Weiterlesen

PR: Neue Signatory Small Batch Edition #9 von Kirsch Import

Neue Whiskys
Ein Sherry Butt und zwei Refill Hogsheads der Destillerie Linkwood machen den 13 Jahre alten Whisky zu einer perfekten Winteredition
Weiterlesen

Video: Neue Jameson-Werbung setzt auf „legendäre Geschichten“

Hintergrund
Unglaubliche Geschichten aus der Geschichte von Jameson...
Weiterlesen

PR: Beam Suntory – Weihnachtsgeschenke für jeden Genussmoment

Irland
Inspirierendes unter dem Tannenbaum mit hochwertigen Geschenk-Editionen plus exklusive Zugaben!
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
FrankBauer

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Oktober 2020: Tobermory 12 yo

Exclusiv
Eine Destillerie mit einer wortwörtlich zu nehmenden "Alleinstellung" liefert diesmal unseren Whisky des Monats
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Beam Suntory – Weihnachtsgeschenke für jeden Genussmoment

Irland
Inspirierendes unter dem Tannenbaum mit hochwertigen Geschenk-Editionen plus exklusive Zugaben!
Weiterlesen

Neu: Kilchoman Fino Sherry Matured

Islay
In Kürze in den Geschäften, ab Mittwoch im Webshop von Kilchoman
Weiterlesen

PR: Neues von Bladnoch, Wolfburn, Armorik, A.D.Rattray

Frankreich
Alba Import informiert unsere Leser über neue Abfüllungen im Portfolio - darunter auch 3x Deutschlandexklusives
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X