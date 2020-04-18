PR: Raasay Rising Cask Programm

Die Isle of Raasay Distillery hat uns über ein neues Fassprogramm informiert, das man in Erwartung des ersten Whiskys aus der kleinen Inseldestillerie aufgelegt hat. Die ersten 45 Fässer, die man dort jemals abgefüllt hat und dessen Inhalt (leicht getorfter Spirit) nun in Bordeauxfässer umgefüllt wurde, werden für interessierte Käufer freigegeben. Es handelt sich dabei um 45 Fässer aus amerikanischer Eiche mit je 190 Liter Fassungsvermögen, die nun nach eigenen Vorstellungen neu befüllt werden können.

Details zu diesem Programm in der nachfolgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung. Eine Broschüre zum Programm haben wir als Service für Sie nach der Pressemitteilung eingefügt:

RAASAY RISING CASK PROGRAMME – LAUNCH

JOIN THE ‘45 AND RESERVE YOUR PIECE OF SCOTCH WHISKY HISTORY

The Isle of Raasay Distillery has today (Thursday 9th April) launched an exclusive cask membership programme: the Raasay Rising.

The first 45 casks ever filled at the distillery have been made available as part of the ’45 cask offering, in a nod to Bonnie Prince Charlie’s time hiding out on Raasay following the 1745 Jacobite rising.

These historic 45 American oak bourbon barrels (190 litre) were used to mature the island’s lightly peated inaugural spirit that is now finishing maturation in Bordeaux red wine casks.

Whisky lovers and collectors alike can become part of the ’45 and personally fill their own cask on Raasay with their choice of peated or unpeated Raasay spirit, while ’hiding out’ for a night at the distillery’s whisky hotel. If they can’t make it to Raasay to fill their cask, they can visit their sleeping single malt at a later date. They will also receive a bottle of the distillery’s inaugural Isle of Raasay Single Malt later this year.

Isle of Raasay Distillery Co-founder Alasdair Day said:

“The first ’45 casks ever filled on Raasay, an island rooted in centuries of illicit distilling, hold a very special place in our distillery’s history. “Rich in sweet vanilla and butterscotch flavours, with hints of smokiness from our lightly peated inaugural spirit, these bourbon casks are available with your choice of heavily peated or unpeated Raasay spirit.

“The Raasay Rising experience includes a night in our whisky hotel and one of the first bottles of our inaugural Isle of Raasay Single Malt later this year, before enjoying the contents of your single cask single malt after 10 years’ maturation, or even longer if you’d prefer.”

Each cask will yield hundreds of 70cl or 75cl bottles, lovingly packaged on the Isle of Raasay in our bespoke Scotch whisky bottle.

For further information, please email sales@raasaydistillery.com.