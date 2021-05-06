PR: Scotch Malt Whisky Society und BBC Radio Moderator matchen Whisky und Musik in einer exklusiven Playlist

Whisky und die Vielfalt des Geschmackes ist auch ein sinnliches Erlebnis. Kein Wunder, dass Pairings von Whisky und verschiedenen anderen Genüssen immer mehr Anklang finden. Auf eine weitere Ebene hat diese Pairings nun die Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) gebracht: Gemeinsam mit dem Moderator Vic Galloway von BBC Radio Scotland, der selbst ein ausgewiesener Whiskyenthusiast ist, hat man zu den 12 verschiedenen Geschmacksprofilen, in die man die SMWS-Whiskys segmentiert, einen Mix verschiedener Songs zusammengestellt, die den Geschmack unterstützen oder betonen sollen.

Das Ergebnis, auch in Form einer Playlist, ist auch Nichtmitgliedern zugänglich. Eine Verlinkung finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

LET US ENTERTAIN YOU: BBC RADIO SCOTLAND HOST PAIRS FAVOURITE MUSIC WITH WHISKY

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) have teamed-up with long-standing BBC Radio Scotland presenter, Vic Galloway, to pair his favourite music with SMWS whisky flavour profiles.

Vic, who has been broadcasting weekly on BBC Radio 1, BBC Scotland and BBC 6 Music for over 22 years, is also an author of two music books, a DJ and musician. He also happens to be an avid malt whisky fan and member of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society.

Using his knowledge of both music and whisky, Vic explores the relationship between the two worlds. He has come up with his pick of perfect genres to match the Society’s flavour profiles.

In the mix is the Society’s ‘Young & Spritely’ flavour profile being likened to the genre ‘Dream Pop’, with its “effervescent and sweet, joyous and uplifting exuberance that seems utterly timeless and forever young”.

Whisky fans can view Vic’s full SMWS pairing list here: https://cutt.ly/jbQgS6c

The Scottish broadcaster said: “Music and whisky go together like, well, music and whisky! There’s nothing better than sitting back with like-minded friends and sharing experiences. And that is what The Scotch Malt Whisky Society is all about.

“Enjoy an SMWS dram and check out my music & whisky pairings online. It’s been a lot of fun… and you might find a few surprises in there! If you’ve not already, I encourage you to become a member of this phenomenal organisation, which in my eyes really is the world’s most entertaining whisky club. Slainte!”

Vic will be chatting all things music and whisky on the SMWS ‘Virtual Pub’ being streamed to members on Friday 7th May. The Vic Galloway campaign launches at an ideal time to support the Society’s impressive May events listings as excitement builds around the SMWS Members’ Rooms re-opening.

Events include a ‘Welcome Back to The Vaults Tasting’, as well as a Whisky Festival Tasting which brings exclusive festival bottlings to The Vaults, the spiritual home of the Society in Edinburgh.

There will also be a flurry of tasting events taking place at Glasgow’s Bath Street Members’ Room throughout May, where members can bring guests to get a taste of what being part of the SMWS is all about.

Curious whisky explorers can view the full event listing here: https://cutt.ly/ibQjWUy

Membership to The Scotch Malt Whisky Society includes access to exclusive Members’ Rooms, partner bar discounts, colourful tasting events, whisky education and a monthly members magazine Unfiltered, all for only £65: https://cutt.ly/ZbQjFLk