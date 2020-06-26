PR: Teeling Distillery öffnet am 29. Juni – mit Überraschungsgeschenk für die ersten 500 Besucher

Vor kurzem hat die Teeling Distillery ihren 5. Gründungstag gefeiert (einen Bericht darüber können Sie hier nachlesen), und schon damals hat man angekündigt, die Brennerei ab 29. Juni wieder den Besuchern zugänglich machen zu wollen.

Am Montag ist es nun soweit, und man hat sich für die ersten 500 Besucher ein spezielles Geschenk einfallen lassen (das allerdings in der Presseaussendung nicht verraten wird). Sollten Sie Ihre Reisepläne also nach Dublin führen (möglich wäre so eine Reise ja wieder, und die Zahlen aus Irland sind sehr gut, mit nur 9 neuen Fällen am gestrigen Tag), wäre ein Besuch bei Teeling wieder möglich (einen Bericht von unserem Trip dorthin mit 42 Bildern können Sie hier finden).

Hier die Presseaussendung in englischer Sprache:

Teeling Whiskey Distillery to Re-open with Special Celebratory Gift for First 500 visitors

Teeling Whiskey is very proud to announce that it will be re-opening its award winning Teeling Whiskey Distillery visitor experience on June 29th. As part of the re-opening celebrations the first 500 visitors to take a tour of the distillery will receive a special celebratory gift to mark the re-opening.

Lisa Jameson, General Manager of the Teeling Whiskey Distillery was joined today at the distillery by Caroline O’Keeffe, Dublin Manager at Fáilte Ireland, to mark the occasion. The Teeling Whiskey Distillery was recently singled out by Fáilte Ireland as a world class attraction that was deserving of a €200,000 grant. Named as one of the recipients of Fáilte Ireland’s Dublin Surprising Stories grant scheme, the money awarded will be used by Teeling Whiskey to evolve the distillery’s visitor experience in 2020.

Earlier this year Lisa Jameson was also honoured as the World’s Best Distillery Visitor Centre manager for 2020 at the Icons of Whisky Awards in London. The honour for Lisa Jameson follows on from a very successful 12 months for the Teeling Whiskey Distillery, which has continued to establish its world class reputation with a whole host of international honours. This included Teeling Whiskey Distillery winning ‘Best Visit’ in Ireland at the CIE Awards in January.

Commenting on the re-opening Lisa Jameson, General Manager of Teeling Whiskey Distillery said:

“After a tough 3 months, it feels great to be finally able to reopen our doors and bring the distillery experience back to life. We are hoping that over the next few weeks and months, people will feel confident to come and support their local cultural attractions and we will be giving the first 500 people through the door a special gift to thank them for their support. I also want to thank Fáilte Ireland for their continued support and for partnering with us to evolve our distillery experience so that we can continue to provide a world class experience to all our visitors.”

Commenting on the re-opening Caroline O’Keeffe, Dublin Manager Fáilte Ireland said:

„As we re-open our tourism industry, initiatives like Fáilte Ireland’s Dublin Surprising Stories grant scheme will play a huge part in helping businesses reconnect with tourists. The awarding of the grant to Teeling Whiskey Distillery allows them to further develop the visitor attraction by making it accessible in multiple languages. This will greatly enhance the experience for international tourists when they return to Ireland.“

Teeling Whiskey Distillery tours will start again from 10am on Monday 29th June with smaller tour group sizes going on the half an hour to allow for a more spacious and enjoyable tour experience for all visitors. A family private tour option has been added to the offering for family groups who want an individual private tour and tasting experience. All bookings must be made online at https://teelingwhiskey.digitickets.ie/tickets or through direct contact with the Distillery itself. The café and gift shop will continue to be open for people to enjoy as part of the tour or for locals. Please visit www.teelingdistillery.com for more information.